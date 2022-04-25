Raleigh Keegan Releases New Single 'How's the View in New York City'

Country artist Raleigh Keegan releases another city-inspired single from his upcoming EP, A Tale of 7 Cities, due out this summer. Listen to the genre-bending track below and pre-save A Tale of 7 Cities here.

"How's the View in New York City" is one of four single releases to advance Keegan's upcoming EP, giving his listeners a glimpse into the full scope of A Tale of 7 Cities. Keegan has also released a lyric video to accompany the New York City motivated track, which you can view below.

Often writing about real-life experiences, Keegan had the idea for A Tale of 7 Cities after realizing similarities in his accumulation of unreleased music. With several city-titled tracks already underway and having played New York City on several accounts, Keegan expressed his fascination with New York City and its magnitude. The track was constructed alongside Danielle Blakey and written from the perspective of his friends back home.

Excited about the new single, Keegan shares, "I wondered what it would sound like if Billy Joel made a country song, and my song "How's The View In New York City" was born in about an hour. I aimed to combine the city sounds of New York City and the country feel of music, hence the steel guitar. This song is genre-bending, but still remains within my style. I am really proud to have written this song with Danielle Blakey, who is a force to be reckoned with and I hope listeners connect with this song in a way that takes them to a place of escape like it does for me."

A Tale of 7 Cities is a collection of eight tracks plus one bonus track and features songwriting from Ryan Brisotti, Daniel Leathersich, Danielle Blakey, Kelly McKay, among others. Keegan takes on a new genre of creative country, elevating and stretching his songwriting and authentic lyricism, spinning the title of the classic "A Tale of Two Cities."

Keegan's songwriting often pulls from his unconventional upbringing as he was born in an Ohio State Penitentiary by his incarcerated mother and was adopted a few days later into a large loving family in Ohio. As an independent artist, Keegan holds an overwhelming amount of drive. He once sold his house to pay for his first EP and booked over 150 shows per year on his own in the first three years of his career (including an opening slot for Keith Urban). He has since grown his loyal social media fan base to nearly 150K followers and has more than 200K monthly listeners across platforms.

