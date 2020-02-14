Raf Riley Launches New Label Loup with Etta Bond Collab 'Not Ur GF'

Etta Bond and Raf Riley have reformed their popular ExR collaborative project to deliver new single 'Not Ur GF', the maiden release on Raf's newly-formed Loup Ent imprint, out today.

Listen below!



A sunkissed, carefree slice of R&B, 'Not Ur GF' pairs Etta's effortless vocal prowess with breezy flutes and a deep, danceable bassline. The track is their first release together since dropping 2 EPs in the past, Emergency Room and Meds. 'Not Ur GF' comes with an engrossing animated video depicting a girl being haplessly pursued by a former partner. There was a launch party on 12th February this week to mark both the release of 'Not Ur GF' and the launch of the label.



A lauded producer with over a decade in the game, Raf Riley has worked with a slew of high-profile artists, including Professor Green, Labrinth, Diplo, Naughty Boy, Dr. Luke and Mike Skinner. He has also remixed tracks from Sigma, Conor Maynard and Plan B.



Inspired by the likes of Jill Scott and Amy Winehouse, Etta's powerful delivery has helped cement a strong reputation as one of the UK's fastest-rising talents. Having released her critically acclaimed debut double-album last year, the singer-songwriter was tipped by The Fader in their list of '10 UK R&B Artists You Need To Know About' and has been widely supported by tastemakers like Annie Mac, Julie Adenuga, Jamz Supernova, MistaJam and DJ Target.



Marking the start of a new chapter for Etta Bond and Raf Riley, 'Not Ur GF' is an infectious track that brings out the best in both artists.





