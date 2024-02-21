Raegan Rises Above Heartbreak With Breakup Anthem 'Frogs'

New York-based, queer experimental alt-pop artist RAEGAN, unveils her powerful new single “FROGS.”

The compelling track and accompanying music visualizer welcomes listeners back into the enticing and whimsical world of RAEGAN and set the stage for what lies ahead as she teases the impending arrival of her highly anticipated EP, ‘f RAEGAN,' officially set for release on April 5th.

“FROGS'' is, at its core, a breakup anthem, placing empowerment and confidence at the center of its message. The track is introduced by robust drum beats and commanding vocals, reeling listeners in with an approach that is biting and heart-pounding, before swiftly transitioning into a simple beat backed by the sharp barking of a dog.

The accompanying visualizer depicts RAEGAN trapped inside a doll house nestled in a forest. The narrative unfolds as she presses against its miniature doors, looking for escape. In a symbolic climax, the video concludes with RAEGAN sitting in a grassy patch just beyond the once-confining dollhouse, reveling in the thrill and excitement of her newfound freedom.

“This song is about the cycle of emotions I went through when I caught someone cheating. It's me taking my power back and reminding myself that I don't deserve to be treated poorly,” explains RAEGAN. “The situation helped me to grow and find the excitement in freedom and change that can come from a rough patch, and I hope the track empowers listeners to find their confidence like I did through a dark spot in my life.”

In addition to sharing “FROGS,” RAEGAN officially announces the release of her first EP, f RAEGAN, slated for realease on April 5th. The six-track collection of songs is set to solidify her as a burgeoning artist to watch, combining witty-yet-personal lyrics with experimental beats and vivid soundscapes to create a unique sonic profile that is unabashedly RAEGAN.

On the EP, RAEGAN shares, “This EP is the first era of me as an artist. These songs were about me finding my identity, and ultimately throwing it in people's faces as part of that process.”

RAEGAN consistently challenges artistic boundaries with her work, and her latest creation, “FROGS,” is no exception. Following the positive reception of her track “COINS” late last year, which earned a place in Billboard's “Queer Jams of the Week,” RAEGAN continues to remain a dynamic force in the alt-pop music scene and grow her legion of dedicated fans online. Her earlier single, “MEAN” gained praise from People Magazine, earning her a spot on their “Talented Emerging Artists” list, recognizing her as a bold trailblazer in the industry and.

The release of “FROGS” is only the start of what is promised to be a monumental year for RAEGAN. Next month, she will be joining Autoheart on the road, providing support for their Love Me, Love Me, Love Me tour across the United States. A full list of dates can be found below.

UPCOMING RAEGAN TOUR DATES

Mar 15 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon - SOLD OUT*

Mar 17 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone*

Mar 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour - SOLD OUT*

Mar 19 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground - SOLD OUT*

Mar 21 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf - SOLD OUT*

Mar 23 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips - SOLD OUT*

Mar 25 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl at Center Stage - SOLD OUT*

Mar 27 - New York, NY - Racket*

Mar 28 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar - SOLD OUT*

Mar 29 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch*- SOLD OUT*

Mar 30 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge*

* Supporting Autoheart

ABOUT RAEGAN:

RAEGAN's world is full of contradictions: at once eerie and enchanting, it's the place where her adult nightmares and childlike daydreams collide.

When RAEGAN creates music, she warps her reality into a twisted scene: writing honestly about her experience in an all new, cinematic form. A longtime actor and performer, RAEGAN's experience in musical theater has lent her writing an epic scope — in many ways she is merely method acting through song, spinning her personality into a sonic form. “For a while, everything in my life felt so controlled and watched over,” she shares. “Music was my only escape to truly be me — to do whatever I want and say what I really want to say.”

Amidst the swirling atmosphere of teenage angst, shadowy harmonies, and spectral self-expression, we find RAEGAN and her strong personality right at the center. Weird, wonderful, and witty, her self-produced soundscapes illustrate the authentic experiences of a 21-year old piecing through a life that is equally as invigorating as it is anxiety-inducing.

RAEGAN often mentions that she thinks through energies, striving to capture her core essence through all new sound waves. Blending disparate styles with breathless ease, RAEGAN's unique combination of glitchy beats and euphoric strings reveal the inner workings of her mind. “All my music is just my brain in sound waves. Music is the only way I know how to communicate most of the time.”

Her debut track, “TIM BURTON,” reaches into the mind of the famed director, reinventing RAEGAN as one of his gothic caricatures that never made it to the screen. As violins careen in and out of a glitched-out backbeat, her disembodied vocal confesses to fear of failure. “I've been wandering in this world alone, I wonder if he finished me,” she sings, in search of purpose, “I guess I wasn't good enough, I promise I'm trying to be.”

Captivatingly creepy, “TIM BURTON” made waves on TikTok for its witchy and spellbinding energy. Armed with over a million likes and thousands of videos made with the original “TIM BURTON” sound, RAEGAN built on that momentum with her emotionally charged and introspective track, "WALTZ", and the captivating music video that transforms 'Romeo and Juliet' into a lesbian love story.

In an industry overflowing with hyper-curated pop personas, RAEGAN stands out as incredibly self-actualized. Both her aesthetic and music are true reflections of herself — of the many facets of her personality and the wild nature of her unbridled imagination. “Sometimes I'm being serious, but don't take me seriously,” she challenges, fully in control.

