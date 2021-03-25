Radio Days Unveil New Video and Single From Upcoming LP

Radio Days are a powerpop trio hailing from Milan, Italy who have been on the scene since 2008, playing in their current line up since 2015. They are an ideal mix of Beatlesque melodies of the 60s and 70s punk energy; combining the sounds of early Elvis Costello, the Rubinoos' vocal harmonies, Big Stars' scratching determination and the Knacks' easy listening melodies. You can watch a video for their new single, "Lose Control", now.

They have released three LPs, two EPs, a 7" single as well as a split 7" with two of the best Powerpop bands ever, The Rubinoos and Paul Collins Beat and have played more than 350 shows to date spanning Europe as well as Japan. They have also been a strong presence on the international festival scene, appearing at Purple Weekend, Leòn (ES); International Pop Overthrow at The Cavern Club, Liverpool; Fuengirola Pop Weekend (ES) and Festival Beat in Salsomaggiore Terme (IT). They have shared the stage with the biggest names in the scene and this is testament to their prowess, including The Sonics, Mando Diao, Allah-Las, Nomads, Rakes, Marky Ramone, Paul Collins, Rubinoos, Chixdiggit, M.O.T.O., Yum Yums, King Brothers, Kurt Baker and many more.

Rave On! (coming in June via the Sounds Rad imprint) is the fourth LP and features 10 power-pop gems that translate to music the many souls of the band. Taking the Paul Collins' Beat and The Knack experience as a starting point, the songs of the album take a metaphoric trip from the scratching 70's riffs ('I Got A Love') back to the beatlesque vibes ('Between the lines'), moving across the British pub-rock of the Costello legacy ('Till the end of the night') and through the 90's power-pop of Teenage Fanclub and Weezer ('Walk alone' and 'No one to blame'). It is a tribute to rock 'n' roll, an exciting journey on the Buddy Holly rollercoaster and the title is homage to the 50's minstrel. It travels at high speed surfing the waves of the jingle jangle British invasion and lend on the 70's punk-rock territory ('Lose Control'). They also utilise the talent of a bunch of great international guests on the power-pop hymn 'What is Life?'; namely Paul Collins, Kurt Baker, The Yum Yums and The Psychotic Youth.

Rave On! is a must have album for all the rock 'n' roll lovers, a thrilling yet melodic experience that will make you shake your ass!

Listen here: