Rachel Lorin Moves Through Heartbreak and Healing with 'Goodbye'

Powerhouse singer and Atlanta native Rachel Lorin is no stranger to storytelling through song, bringing her listeners up close and personal on a journey through love and heartbreak. With her latest single, "Goodbye," Lorin has penned a soaring tribute to her greatest hero - her father.

"'Goodbye' has many meanings to me, as I lost my father on Thanksgiving of 2019," Lorin says. "I chose to immediately take my pain and fly to Las Vegas to release it through music and immerse myself in art to distract myself from harsh reality, saying goodbye to the hardest year of my life along with my beloved father."

It's a heartbreaking story that has become familiar to far too many over the past year, and framed by her soaring vocals and poignant piano work, Lorin offers a stunning snapshot of a lifetime of memories and a flood of dreams unrealized.

"To me, there was nothing more empowering than to immerse myself in music to heal and make my dad proud," she continues. "He was my ultimate and biggest fan and that was the greatest honor i could give him - my music... and music dedicated to him."

As her most devoted fan, Lorin's father watched her career as a pop/rock singer bud and blossom, starting with her appearances in local theater productions. At just 12 years old, she sang the national anthem at the U.S. Open. In 2012, she blew audiences away when she appeared on Oxygen's reality show The Next Big Thing: New York. Now a singer-songwriter with a growing catalogue of releases including 2020's "Kerosene" and "Obsessed," Lorin is emerging from a difficult period in her life hoping to heal herself, as well as others, through song.

