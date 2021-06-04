Rachel Lorin Channels the Wild West in Fearless New Single 'Shoot A Man'

Singer-songwriter Rachel Lorin has come out with guns drawn in her dance club-ready new single, "Shoot A Man." Penned in her hometown of Atlanta, the track is infectious pop with a western vibe that allowed Lorin to get back to her Southern roots.

Inspired by the Annie Oakley quote, "I ain't afraid to love a man, I ain't afraid to shoot him either," Lorin ran with that quote and decided to empower herself and other women through song, taking back the reins and showing her spunky and feisty side.

"If you find her, you gotta catch her 'cause she's always on the run!" Lorin says of the woman in her song. "She has no interest in falling for usual games, tricks and players, as she's been around the block and down that road before. No Casanova will sweep her off her feet this time. She ain't afraid to fall in love, but she ain't afraid to walk away from what doesn't serve her best interest, either."

A vivid storyteller through song, Lorin has spent her entire life immersed in music. At 12 years old, she sang the national anthem at the U.S. Open and in 2012, she developed an avid fan following when she appeared on Oxygen's reality show The Next Big Thing: New York. Now a singer-songwriter who has drawn acclaim with singles including 2020's "Kerosene" and "Obsessed," Lorin has a stream of releases planned for the months to come, including the recently-released "Goodbye," a stirring ode to Lorin's late father.

"Shoot A Man" is available on all popular music streaming/download platforms.

Listen here: