RYL0 Taps Purity Ring-Producer For Romantic Single 'OO! AH!' & Announces Debut Headline Tour

Underground pop singer-songwriter and producer RYL0 is kicking off her 2024 releases in grand fashion, continuing to pave new ground for black pop artists after a remarkable 2023.

Last year, RYL0 grew her fervent community of fans - a collection of RYL0ves who are endeared to her indelible pop songwriting skills and diverse instrumental choices. 2023 saw RYL0 release two mixtapes (the brooding Fragments and the pop extravaganza Last Resort); perform opening slots for hyperpop icons such as Ayesha Erotica, That Kid, and umru; collaborate with producers who have worked with the likes of Halsey, Rebecca Black, Rina Sawayama, PVRIS, Joji, and Chrissy Chalpecka; and work with up-and-coming pop artists such as HYRA.

Now, RYL0 is building off of these impressive accomplishments with even more career-defining, boundary-pushing work - further establishing a space for black women in the underground pop space.

RYL0 celebrates Valentine's Day with the release of her romantic new single, “OO! AH!” - a glitchy, anthemic experimental pop song that's as certain to get stuck in your head as it is to tug on your heart strings. Produced by Corin Roddick, member of influential, Billboard Electronic #1-charting duo Purity Ring (who's also collaborated with Katy Perry, SZA, Deftones, and more), “OO! AH!” combines a drill-infused beat with ethereal atmospherics, futuristic electronic production and infectious, touching vocal melodies and lyrics.

“OO! AH!” starts off with tender synth chords progressions and a floating whistle melody. Then the track brings in its drill beat, which incorporates sweeping hi-hats and thumping kick drums that underscore RYL0's smooth vocals - a buttery verse that flows perfectly in the pockets of the instrumental. Over dreamy synth pads, she sings, “Think about you all the time, stuck in my mind/running circles, running laps, going platinum/song of the year, only for my ears, keep it to myself" - a sweet, poetic set of lyrics that matches the sentimental tone of the track.

“OO AH!” then drops into its majestic chorus, a spellbinding central section that blends other worldly vocal chops and deep bass before RYL0 comes in with the soaring title refrain, “Ooooh Ahhhhh!”

Lush, forward-thinking, and filled to the brim with catchy melodies, “OO! AH!” is a heavenly, soundscape-oriented pop track that once again showcases RYL0's endless versatility. It also proves her ability to work with the industry's elite creatives as she cements herself as the one of the most exciting up-and-coming artists in 2024. Fans will be able to hear "OO! AH!" and other RYL0 tracks when the artist opens for Sophie Cates' San Fransisco (2/17) and Los Angeles dates (2/22).

RYL0 has also announced her debut headlining show, set to take place at Brooklyn's vaunted Elsewhere venue on Friday, March 29 with support from HYRA, Cecilia Gault, DJ Re:Code, and Oppaslayer.