ROREY Releases New Album I GET IT NOW: First Listen

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ROREY, a New York based singer-songwriter and musician, has released her new album I Get It Now. Described as her most exposing work to date, the record examines the realization that love alone cannot make someone stay without a loss of self, tracing the layers of heartbreak that come from a persistent cycle of miscommunication.

She says 'Some things are only meant to be experienced once, once in a lifetime. And love without choice is empty.'

ROREY has received acclaim from outlets including OnesToWatch, Zane Lowe, LADYGUNN, CLASH, Atwood Magazine and more. Her music has received adds on Spotify editorial playlists including Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds Indie, New Music Daily, New in Pop, and others.

https://open.spotify.com/album/2RrG4uXznHy4bNXXRDIOU3'si=zuwoTJoBQHeV3q4MMTwcrQ

https://music.apple.com/us/album/i-get-it-now/6791591848

ROREY is a Manhattan-born, bi-coastal artist raised between New York and Los Angeles. She picked up a guitar at six, wrote her first song by ten, and taught herself piano. She writes and co-produces everything she releases, pairing instinctive musicianship with lyrics that hit a nerve.

After leaving The New School in 2019 to pursue music full-time, ROREY returned to Los Angeles and released her debut single, Predictable, in 2021. Since then, she's built a reputation for brutally honest songwriting, hypnotic hooks, and a genre-bending sound.

ROREY writes the things most people are afraid to say out loud. Her music invites listeners into the parts of themselves they'd rather avoid—and leaves them feeling less alone.

Her music has been championed by Apple Music's The Zane Lowe Show and featured on playlists including New Music Daily, Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds Indie, and New in Pop, alongside major editorial support across Japan. She's also been featured by CLASH, LADYGUNN, OFFICE, and more.

ROREY, who was raised between New York and Los Angeles, left The New School in 2019 to pursue music full time and released her debut single, Predictable, in 2021. Her work has since drawn attention from outlets including OnesToWatch, Zane Lowe, LADYGUNN, CLASH and Atwood Magazine, along with placements on Spotify editorial playlists such as Fresh Finds, Fresh Finds Indie, New Music Daily and New in Pop.

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