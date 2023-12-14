ROGUE ROYAL Unleashes Powerful New Single 'Now Or Never'

Renowned heavy alternative rock sensation ROGUE ROYAL is set to captivate audiences once again with their latest release, a high-energy single and accompanying music video titled "Now or Never." The band, known for their electrifying performances and genre-defying sound, has raised the bar yet again with this adrenaline-fueled anthem that pushes the boundaries of alternative rock.

“'Now Or Never' challenges authority and stares adversity in the face. Overcome your inner demons.” - ROGUE ROYAL

Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Brett Havens at Essential Sessions Studio, "Now or Never" is a sonic tour de force that showcases ROGUE ROYAL's signature blend of gritty vocals, thunderous guitar riffs, and pulsating rhythms. The track exudes a raw intensity that is characteristic of the band's unique style, drawing inspiration from their diverse musical influences while delivering a fresh and innovative sound.

In tandem with the release of "Now or Never," Rogue Royals is unveiling a visually stunning music video that complements the song's powerful narrative. Produced by Adam Standon, the video takes viewers on a cinematic journey that perfectly mirrors the emotional and sonic intensity of the single. With striking visuals and a narrative that resonates with the theme of seizing the moment, the "Now or Never" music video is a must-watch for fans and newcomers alike.

Hailing from Minneapolis, ROGUE ROYAL is a hard hitting, high energy rock band that captivates audiences with their powerful sonics. Their music is known for its blend of soaring guitars, thick vocals, and thunderous rhythm section. Drawing inspiration from a variety of modern and classic acts like ALICE IN CHAINS, ALTER BRIDGE, the FOO FIGHTER, AEROSMITH, JIMI HENDRIX and southern rock heroes LYNYRD SKYNYRD, ROGUE ROYAL has roots that run deep. With their boundless energy and ambitious spirit, the band delivers unforgettable live performances that will leave you craving for more.

Stay tuned for their upcoming releases and catch them live as they command stages near you. Noteworthy accolades include supporting ADELITAS WAY and BUCKCHERRY, as well as performing at prestigious events like SXSW, Rockfest WI, and Northwoods Rock Rally.