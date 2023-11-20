RITUAL UNION Festival Announces 2024 Line Up In Bristol With Headliners Dream Wife & Liz Lawrence

Iconic one-day multi-venue festival - RITUAL UNION - is back for 2024 and announces its line-up today.

With a variety of top-notch live acts now confirmed, on Saturday 23rd March music fans will be able discover the next wave of upcoming talent, alongside performances from some old favourites and international guests, across multiple venues in one of the UK's most vital musical cities.

With co-headline performances from Dream Wife and Liz Lawrence, they will be amply supported by leading names on the bill including Do Nothing, Widowspeak, Cheekface, William Doyle and Das Koolies. Elsewhere, mouthwatering exclusives include a very special opening set from the legendary Martin Newell AKA The Cleaners From Venus, plus a reunion show set for the recently reformed Brooklyn band Cende.

Participating venues include familiar Nelson Street favourites, SWX, Rough Trade and Strange Brew, with the exciting addition of The Island joining for the first time in 2024.

Across these stages, fans can expect to see sets from other confirmed acts including Katie Malco, Mary In The Junkyard, Holiday Ghosts, Japanese Television, The Itch, Chalk, Masca, Welly, The New Eves, Febueder, Ebbb, pencil, Van Houten, Ellur, Amy May Ellis, Half Happy, Callinsick, Slate, Handcuff, Oslo Twins, Mould, Bob Pearson, Eva May and many more. With plenty more names to be added, the festival will also see the return of Knives and Maruja, following rapturous sets at the 2023 edition.

Local tastemakers Spinny Nights also return for 2024, delivering a curated platter of avant-garde leaning, genre-blending artists that range across electronic, industrial, slow-core and straight-up pop. First wave names include their latest signing BUFFEE, plus Damefrisør, Pearling, ThisisDA, JÆD, Arcadia Planitia Five-a-Side Football Team and Dead Space Chamber Music.

Of the forthcoming festival, event organisers Simon Bailey and Richard Walsh say:

“With 1% of One now collaborating with Crosstown Concerts full time, it's nothing but a pleasure to be bringing Ritual Union back to Bristol. We're confident this lineup is our best yet — a fusion of our favourite new acts/up-and-coming superstars, a batch of surefire established crowd-pleasers, and some straight-up musical legends. Join us!”

Super Early Bird tickets for the 2024 instalment of the festival sold out in less than two hours, followed by a quickly snapped-up second wave of Early Bird tickets. Third release tickets are on sale now here, and are moving fast.

The confirmed artists so far are as follows:

RITUAL UNION, BRISTOL

SATURDAY 23 MARCH 2024

CONFIRMED LINE-UP

DREAM WIFE

LIZ LAWRENCE

DO NOTHING

WIDOWSPEAK

CHEEKFACE

THE CLEANERS FROM VENUS

CENDE

CHALK

DAS KOOLIES

HOLIDAY GHOSTS

VAN HOUTEN

KATIE MALCO

THE ITCH

EVA MAY

MARUJA

MARY IN THE JUNKYARD

WILLIAM DOYLE

WELLY

THE NEW EVES

CALLINSICK

HANDCUFF

MOULD

ELLUR

FEBUEDER

HALF HAPPY

AMY MAY ELLIS

JAPANESE TELEVISION

KNIVES

MASCA

OSLO TWINS

PENCIL

SLATE

EBBB

BOB PEARSON

BUFFEE

PEARLING

DAMEFRISØR

JÆD

THISISDA

DEAD SPACE CHAMBER MUSIC

ARCADIA PLANITIA FIVE-A-SIDE FOOTBALL TEAM

PLUS MORE NAMES TBA…