RÜFÜS DU SOL Enlist Cassian for Official 'On My Knees' Remix

Today, RÜFÜS DU SOL released the official remix to Surrender album single 'On My Knees', from longtime collaborator, Rose Ave label-mate and mix engineer Cassian.

Out now on Rose Avenue and Reprise / Warner Records, the remix lands as the live-electronic trio continue their tour of Brazil and Argentina; before heading back to North America and Europe this summer to perform at a total of 32 cities. Cassian joins a heralded list of industry titans who have remixed previous singles off the Surrender LP, including Innellea, Vintage Culture, Adana Twins, Solomun, and Anyma.

On the remix, Cassian comments - "I heard the first demo of 'On My Knees' towards the end of 2020. It had a wildness & darkness that I loved immediately. It wasn't until about a year later that I'd finished mixing it along with the rest of Surrender. Once the album was finished I knew I wanted to remix 'On My Knees' and started playing around with the stems with the intention of having a remix ready to play at Sundream in March. Fast forward to the end of February and I hadn't worked on the remix at all. Amongst the madness of preparing for my DJ & live sets I somehow managed to put the remix together.

One comment I'd gotten from a few friends about the mix on the original was how much they loved the low end. For the remix I really just wanted to take the subs to the next level & arrange it in a way that would work in a DJ set while keeping as many elements from the original as possible. Playing it for the first time at Sundream was a surreal moment and the reaction from the crowd cemented the direction I had taken with the remix. I purely made it to be something special & unique to play during my DJ sets so for it to be getting an official release feels amazing."

Based in Los Angeles, Cassian has spent the past 10 years cementing his name as one of the most versatile acts to emerge from Sydney's electronic scene. RÜFÜS DU SOL and Cassian's relationship stems back to the early days of both their careers; Cassian, a talented mix engineer, has mixed three of their critically acclaimed albums: Bloom, Solace, and Surrender. In doing so, he earned multiple ARIA awards and Grammy nominations, and joined the band in winning the Grammy for Best Electronic/Dance Recording this year for single 'Alive'.

Through this, Cassian has also earned notoriety within the dance music industry for his ability to transcend genres and create enviable soundscapes. His debut LAPS LP (2020) and subsequent REACTIVATE EP were both released on Rose Ave Records, and he has since joined forces with countless tastemakers like Bronson, Meduza, Lastlings, Vintage Culture, Sonny Fodera, Yotto and more.

The 'On My Knees' remix arrives in the midst of extensive touring for both artists. While Cassian is supporting fellow Australian producer Hayden James on the road across the US, RÜFÜS DU SOL are only just starting their expansive Surrender tour. In 2022 thus far, the band have sold over 180,000 tickets in North America alone, selling out shows at The Gorge, WA; Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO; Forest Hills Stadium, NY and more.

Demand for the tour, produced by Live Nation, has been so overwhelming that additional dates were added; including a third night at Forest Hills Stadium, NY; and iconic stops at the Hollywood Bowl, Santa Barbara Bowl, and FPL Solar Amphitheater. Thereafter, RÜFÜS DU SOL will go on to bring an eight date tour back home to New Zealand and Australia, starting November 2022.

Cassian's 'On My Knees' remix demonstrates the continued synergy between both acts. Their shared musical history defies the limits of the studio or the stage, and the remix is a testament to Cassian's coveted production prowess.

Listen to the new single here: