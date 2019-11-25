REMEMBER THE MONSTERS Release New Single 'Close Encounters'

REMEMBER THE MONSTERS have released their latest single titled "Close Encounters."

Listen below.

Marking their official emergence in 2016, Remember the Monsters quickly gained significant attention from the release of their single, "The Pieces Remain." The release, to date, has seen over 5MILLION streams across Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube through the promotion of fan-crafted videos and tremendous underground support! Shortly after their initial release, the band found themselves in need of a new frontman. Through a friend's introduction, they found their sonic match informer The Colour You singer, Julian Comeau. The range, energy, melodic and powerful vocals immediately meshed with the writing style of songwriter, Ashten Banks, evolving their music into the radio-friendly and hard hitting sound Remember The Monsters showcase. The current lineup hails from across the US, establishing their "band home" in Tucson, AZ. Each member's unique taste in music contributes to an ever-evolving, refreshing new take on the mainstream rock genre.





