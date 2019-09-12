R.E.M Supports Hurricane Relief With Previously Unreleased Song

Variety reports that former rock band R.E.M has released a previously unreleased song via Bandcamp in an effort to raise money to help the victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The song, "Fascinating," was originally recorded for their album "Reveal." It was cut at the last minute from the final product.

"It's really beautiful," said bassist/keyboardist Mike Mills. "But it made the record too long...and something had to go."

"I have been fortunate to spend many weeks working and playing in the Bahamas, making friends and lots of music there," says Mills. "It breaks my heart to see the damage wrought by Hurricane Dorian. Please help us and Mercy Corps do what we can to alleviate the suffering caused by this catastrophe."

"The Bahamas faces a long road to recovery after this devastating hurricane," said Neal Keny-Guyer, CEO of Mercy Corps. "We're grateful to have R.E.M. in our global community of humanitarians, sharing their song with the world to help the people of the Bahamas recover and build back even stronger."

You can download "Fascinating" from Bandcamp with a minimum donation of $2. Listen to the song here:

Fascinating by R.E.M.

Read the original story on Variety.





