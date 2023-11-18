'REGGAE CHRISTMAS CLASSICS' Compilation Album Released Featuring Christopher Martin's 'This Christmas'

The album is now available.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

A diverse cast of artists reimagined nine-holiday classics, with Christopher Martin working his magic on the joyous “This Christmas,” Shuga dazzling on Mariah Carey's seasonal blockbuster “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and Mikey Spice putting his spin on “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You).” Dean Fraser and Clive Hunt split production duties across the eleven tracks, which were recorded between Mixing Lab, Penthouse Studios, and Tuff Gong Studios.

The vocalists Lukie D, Ikaya, Olaf Blackwood, Nadine Sutherland, and Thriller U also rise to the festive occasion, adding their own distinct renditions of Christmas standards like “Feliz Navidad,” “It's The Most Wonderful Time Of the Year,” among others. Elsewhere, Robbie Lyn delivers an instrumental version of “Someday at Christmas,” produced by Clive Hunt, while Dean Fraser teams up with Ubuntu to breathe new life into “Silver Bells.”

Duane Stephenson offers the sole original cut with “Golden Nights (In December.)

The album is now available.



