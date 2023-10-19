RED RUM CLUB Return From The US With 'Godless'

After another smiles-wide rampage through the US, Red Rum Club reveal the latest track from the upcoming, fourth album, 'Western Approaches.'

First to arrive and last to leave, Liverpool's brightest, hard-partying lights, Red Rum Club return after another successful, smiles-wide rampage through US cities, soundtracked by their own brass-riven rocking melodies, to release their latest single, Godless.

Following up their own wild headline tour of the States last year, their recent trip with fellow indie Merseypoppers, The Wombats has left the band with lifetime-lasting memories, a stack of photographic evidence and a sense of supercharged self-belief as they reveal the third single from upcoming album, Western Approaches.

Doing little to unhitch the Tarantino-by-Arctic Monkeys baggage that has been loaded onto the Red Rum Club train since their earliest days, the band centres on everything their fans have come to love about them with the primal, filmic blast that Godless provides. Linking the desert dustbowl to the blue skies and rolling waves of the ripping surf, the follow up to October's single release, Undertaker, twists, turns, prowls and pounces in a future live favourite overflowing with confidence.

With battle-crying brass front and centre alongside incessant drumming and those twanging guitars, Godless peaks into orchestral walls of sound and falls back into a repeated sense of poised suspense showing, once again, the band's advanced grip on their songcraft.

Western Approaches is set to be released on Fri 23 February 2024 on Modern Sky, with the band first introducing new music to fans back in August with the ‘leak' of Black Cat, a barely-more-than-two-minute rocket of pulsing indie. Announcing the album at the same time as their biggest ever 2024 tour, including a date at the 11,000-capacity, M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool – now over 50% sold out with six months to go - Red Rum Club maintain their quest to bring their tent-filling, main stage festival successes indoors next spring and build on their profile as one of the UK's most exciting live bands.

Charismatic leader from the front, Francis Doran, says: "Out of all of the tracks on Western Approaches, Godless is the one that showcases how we want to sound as a band the most. The wild western influences infused with Stingray-esque drums and surf guitars made us feel like we were revisiting the roots of the bands DNA. This one kind of set the tone for the album for us."

Having tasted both mainstream and cult success with songs such as Eleanor and Would You Rather Be Lonely, Red Rum Club follow up not only their successful third trip to catch up with fans on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, but also their domestic touring highlights in planning 2024's trip around even bigger venues.

Their 2024 dates, kicking off at Glasgow's The Garage on Thu 7 March 2023 includes a return to the capital to play at London, Scala (Tue 12 March). Having played to 3,000 people on Bootle Canalside and appeared high on festival bills last summer, including Isle of Wight, Tramlines and Truck Festival, Red Rum Club look forward to the following 2024 UK Tour dates:

Tour Dates

Thu 7 March – Glasgow, The Garage

Fri 8 March – Newcastle, Newcastle University

Sat 9 March – Stoke, Sugarmill

Sun 10 March – Leeds, Stylus

Tue 12 March – London, Scala

Wed 13 March – Bristol, Trinity

Thu 14 March – Plymouth, Depo

Fri 15 March – Southampton, Engine Rooms

Sat 16 March – Birmingham, Academy Institute 2

Mon 18 March – Cambridge, Junction

Tue 19 March – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Fri 5 April – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Album pre-orders, bundles, booking links and information on all upcoming shows and releases are available at www.redrumclub.com.

The band's upcoming, 11-track follow up to their 2021 third album, How To Steal The World, is the first to be recorded in collaboration with hit-making producer, Rich Turvey, who has previously worked with Red Rum Club peers including Sundara Karma, Oscar Lang, Vistas, Blossoms, Courteeners, The Coral, She Drew The Gun and Clean Cut Kid.

First album, Matador, released in 2019, marked out a musical territory all of its own for Red Rum Club to toy with, uniting relatable, real-world lyricism with aspirational, upbeat songwriting. Relentlessly gigging through smaller venues before bigger stages started calling, Red Rum Club reward came as they rode national airwaves on the BBC Radio 2 playlist with Eleanor in summer 2020, drawn from the lockdown-released album, Hollow Of Humdrum.

Western Approaches is set to be released on standard and special edition, direct to fans and independent shops vinyl formats, CD and digital.