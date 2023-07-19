REBOUNDER Share New Single 'Library' Feat. Purr

REBOUNDER Share New Single 'Library' Feat. Purr

Rebounder have shared the second preview off their new EP Sundress Songs (out September 22nd), the infectiously hook “Library” featuring Purr, which frontman and principal songwriter Dylan Chenfeld explains “I was at the library one day working on a song about a dissolving relationship.

The little voice memo app names the memos after the location you are in, so the song has always been called “Library”, and that theme seeped a bit into the lyrics. After finishing it with the band, Eliza (of Purr fame) was kind enough to lend her amazing and singular voice to the recording. Our guitarist Zack’s mom says it’s her favorite in the set, before we knew it, it had turned into a real family affair. Be like Zack’s mom.”

The video features GQ fashion writer Sam Hine & Brynn Wallner of Dime Piece. In anticipation of the release, Rebounder will embark on an East Coast headline tour, kicking off on August 1st at Bowery Ballroom in New York. Tickets are available here. In their premiere of the single, FLOOD Magazine called it a “breezy guitar-pop anthem.”

Over the last few years, Rebounder have quietly become one of New York’s most successful young indie exports, supporting everyone from MUNA to Twin Shadow to the How Long Gone podcast. Their 2020 debut “Japanese Posters” has racked up over 15 million streams alone, a testament to the band’s work ethic and crisply-realized, overwhelmingly hooky indie-rock.

A winsome, wistful portrait of modern millennial life, their forthcoming EP Sundress Songs resembles a lot of classic 2000s indie-pop, but feels like it exists miles away from the current of revivalism that’s in the air right now. Watch the videos for singles “Library” & “Disco Ball Soul” below, and catch the band on tour this August.

Tour Dates:

Tickets

8/1 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

8/2 - Washington, DC @ DC9

8/5 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

9/26 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

9/27 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

9/28 - Austin, TX @ Antones *

9/30 - Orlando, FL @ The Social *

10/1 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar *

10/3 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

10/4 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Tavern *

10/6 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater *

10/8 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

* supporting Quarters of Change

Photo by Chandler Bondurant



