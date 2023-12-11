R&B Love Fest 2024 is Heading To UBS Arena On Mother's Day

Celebrate Mother’s Day 2024 with Jammins Events’ R&B Love Fest headlining Charlie Wilson and featuring KEMand Dru Hill. The show will take place at UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR, on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at 7pm.

The Mother’s Day R&B Love Fest will be like no other with mind-blowing performances by legendary and contemporary artists. “To be able to do this with Charlie Wilson, KEM and Dru Hill - the entire line-up of talented artists, we are truly excited,” the Jammins Events Management Team said.

Charlie Wilson, aka “Uncle Charlie”, a musical powerhouse, will grace the main stage as the headlining act. His vocal prowess began as a founding member and lead singer of the legendary GAP Band. As a solo artist Wilson has topped the R&B charts with 13 number one singles, sold-out concerts, 13 GRAMMY® nominations, a New York Times and Washington Post best-selling memoir, “I Am Charlie Wilson,” a BET Lifetime Achievement Award and a Soul Train Icon Award. He was also honored with a star on the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame in 2022 and will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024.

Similarly, internationally renowned R&B singer/songwriter KEM has one Platinum-selling album (KEM: ALBUM II); two Gold-selling albums (KEMISTRY; INTIMACY); three GRAMMY nominations; five #1 hit singles (“Love Calls,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” “Why Would You Stay,” “It’s You” and “Nobody”), along with several sold-out national tours and international shows. His smooth vocal style earned him his first hit “Love Calls” which jetted to #1 on Urban Adult Contemporary charts and continues to be played on R&B radio stations to this day as an undisputed classic.

R&B group Dru Hill will also take to the stage with its members "Sisqó", "Jazz", “Nokio", "Black", "Tao", "Scola" and “Smoke” showcasing their strong and mesmerizing musical talents. Founded in 1992 as “14K Harmony,” the group evolved to become Dru Hill in 1996 cementing itself into hall of R&B music through a series of No. 1 R&B hits including "In My Bed," "Never Make a Promise," and "How Deep Is Your Love.” Dru Hill has received multiple awards and performed internationally and has topped the Billboard Music charts multiple times.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 15 at 10am via Ticketmaster.



About Jammins Events:

Jammins Events possess over 30 years of experience in showcasing Live Music. Celebrating life through music with the staging, promoting and production of R&B, Reggae, and Jazz concerts; Stage Plays and Outdoor Festivals. Jammins Events has worked with greats performers such as R&B’s Patti Labelle, Babyface, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, and Reggae’s Beres Hammond, Shaggy and Sean Paul to name a few.

About UBS Arena

UBS Arena is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. The state of the art arena opened in November 2021 and has welcomed numerous top artists including Harry Styles, Sebastian Maniscalco, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, TWICE, Eagles, John Mayer, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone. The venue delivers an unmatched live entertainment experience for guests including clear sightlines and premier acoustics.

UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, being awarded LEED Green Building Certification in January 2023. The venue also achieved carbon neutrality for operations in Fall 2022 which made it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard. For more information on the venue’s sustainability efforts, please visit UBSArena.com/sustainability.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan your trip, please visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.