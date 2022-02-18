R&B Artist Kissie Lee Releases 'Always Something'

No stranger to the music industry, buzzing R&B artist Kissie Lee has penned for notable artists like Jacquees, Tiny Harris, Keke Wyatt and many more. Now back with her own spin on Valentine's Day, she gears up to release her solo single "Always Something" on all streaming platforms. Produced by 6lement and Big Zar, "Always Something" was written in her hometown of Atlanta. Applying a modern twist to 2010 R&B vibes, the root of Kissie's inspiration stems from a difficult relationship in her past. Released ahead of her album, "My Toxic Love", "Always Something" encourages fans to pay close attention to toxic traits because chances are, they're never going to change. And in her case, it was better to learn a lesson from it and simply move on.

"Tell me who gone love you when ya dough get low, And who gone keep that bed warm when them hoes get ghost / Why you always gotta be the one who do the most, When I'm ya baby" ~ "Always Something"

Intuition is a powerful thing and ignoring it could lead to dire consequences. In the music video for "Always Something", we see Kissie wrestle back and forth with the idea of leaving her man. Good memories make it harder for her to stand her ground, even when she knows that she deserves better. Always at her best, it's clear that no matter what Kissie is going through, she's going to look good while doing it. Directed by Juice Bigfellow, the official music video proves that Kissie is no stranger to the spotlight.

Originally from Denver, Kissie Lee eventually moved to Atlanta where she used the roots of R&B to create a sound that would set herself apart from the pack. Her momentum began when she was given the opportunity to perform on tour with singer and television personality KeKe Wyatt after being discovered by the Lady of Soul. Since then, she has written songs for artists like Sammie, Tiny Harris, The OMG Girlz, Jacob Latimore and R&B sensation Jacquees. Now that we've entered a new year, Kissie is interested in focusing her creative efforts on her own artistic career. With over 900,000 streams cross-platform and 1M video views on her latest hit single 'My Love", her choice to focus on herself proved to be the right one and there's no doubt that there will be plenty more music to come.

Follow Kissie Lee on Instagram HERE.

Watch the official music video for "Always Something" below!