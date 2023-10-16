RAYE Shares Live Orchestral Album 'My 21st Century Symphony (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)'

Today, bonafide global superstar RAYE releases the live recording My 21st Century Symphony (Live at the Royal Albert Hall) available to stream now on all digital platforms via Human Re Sources/The Orchard.

The album was recorded at RAYE’s recent sensational appearance at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall on September 26th. The one-off sold out show featured live performances from her universally acclaimed debut album, My 21st Century Blues, including standouts “Oscar Winning Tears.,” “The Thrill Is Gone.,” “Black Mascara.,” new single “Worth It.” and of course the massive sensation “Escapism.”

Presenting brand new breathtaking arrangements of all album tracks, RAYE’s triumphant performance earned her rave reviews and featured the majestic live orchestra, The Heritage Orchestra, and the 30-piece youth gospel choir The Flames Collective.

RAYE has performed My 21st Century Blues as direct support for SZA, Kali Uchis, and Lewis Capaldi’s respective sold out 2023 world tours. The second installment of her headline world tour continues with 45 dates across North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia including upcoming stints in Nashville, Atlanta, St. Louis, Seattle, Vancouver, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on November 7th. Tickets are currently available via rayeofficial.com.

A No. 2 album in the UK, My 21st Century Blues was a decade in the making and marked RAYE’s debut as an independent artist. On her own terms, RAYE gave space for listeners who have faced and overcome adversity, with anthems for women in the industry that recounted her own painful experiences with sexual abuse, rape, body dysmorphia, addiction, misogyny, and even climate change. The album was nominated for “Best Independent Album” at the AIM Independent Music Awards and was one of only 12 albums selected as a finalist for the 2023 Mercury Music Prize.

RAYE is currently vying for No. 1 on this week’s Official UK Singles Chart with her latest global smash “Prada.” A collaboration with Casso and D Block Europe, the viral track is an exhilarating new take on the 2020 single “Ferrari Horses.” She has also recorded the theme song, “Mother Nature,” for BBC's Planet Earth III with legendary composer Hans Zimmer and chart-topping UK band Bastille.

RAYE is riding high from the continued success of her inescapable global hit “Escapism.”, which peaked at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart and has been certified RIAA Platinum in the US and 9 other territories. The track has since accumulated over 1 billion streams worldwide and remains the second biggest selling single of the year in the UK where it’s won “Best Social Trended Song” at The Global Awards, “Best Contemporary Song” at the Ivor Novello Awards, and “Best Independent Track” at the AIM Independent Music Awards. “Escapism.” also earned RAYE her highest-peaking song on the Billboard Hot 100 (No. 22) and topped TikTok’s viral music chart where it boasts 110 million views.

RAYE was recently shot for British Vogue and was named one of the title's Top 25 Women of the Year in its Vogue 25 list. In the last year, she has also graced the cover of magazines such as GQ, Cosmopolitan, Wonderland, Bricks, Euphoria, Time Out and DIY and been featured in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, V Magazine, NPR Music, People, Vulture, and many more. Globally, RAYE’s season of high profile television performances this year include The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Later… with Jools Holland, and The Graham Norton Show, in addition to a career-defining appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series. RAYE also featured in Kim Kardashian’s recent SKIMS Shapewear collection campaign alongside PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, and Nessa Barrett.

2023 has marked RAYE's most extensive year of touring yet. After wrapping an arena UK tour with Lewis Capaldi and a string of sold out headline shows, RAYE returned to North America as the special guest supporting Kali Uchis and joined SZA on her S.O.S. Tour throughout Europe and the UK. Her extraordinary debut at Glastonbury won new fans across the globe, alongside summer festival performances at Longitude (Dublin, Ireland), Mad Cool (Madrid, Spain), Life Is Beautiful (Las Vegas, Nevada), All Things Go (Columbia, Maryland), and Austin City Limits (Austin, Texas).

Fast cementing a legacy as an artist that can navigate between genres at will – songs that flit between hip-hop, dance, and gospel that still keep their integrity – RAYE continues to own the pop game.

My 21st Century Blues World Tour 2023/24 Tour Dates

October 17 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl++

October 18 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse++

October 19 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz++

October 21 – St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn++

October 22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA! Live++

October 24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave++

October 25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue++

October 27 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre++

October 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex++

October 30 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox++

October 31 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom++

November 1 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom++

November 3 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater++

November 6 – Pomona, CA – The Glass House++

November 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo++

November 18 – Paris, France – La Cigale SOLD OUT ++

November 19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg SOLD OUT ++

November 20 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal++

November 21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso SOLD OUT ++

November 23 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys SOLD OUT ++

November 24 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja++

November 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega SOLD OUT ++

November 29 – Bridlington, UK – Bridlington Spa++

November 30 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy SOLD OUT ++

December 1 – Newcastle, UK – NX SOLD OUT ++

December 2 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT ++

December 5 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy SOLD OUT ++

December 7 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy SOLD OUT ++

January 31, 2024 – Sydney, AUS – Enmore Theatre SOLD OUT

February 1, 2024 – Melbourne, AUS – Forum Theatre SOLD OUT

February 3, 2024 – Brisbane, AUS – Laneway Festival

February 4, 2024 – Sydney, AUS – Laneway Festival

February 6, 2024 – Auckland, NZ – Laneway Festival

February 9, 2024 – Adelaide, AUS – Laneway Festival

February 10, 2024 – Melbourne, AUS – Laneway Festival

February 11, 2024 – Perth, AUS – Laneway Festival

﻿++ = Support by Absolutely (US/EU/UK)