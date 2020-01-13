RATINGS: FOX Surges with NFL Playoffs on Sunday

FOX (29.928 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 8.6, #1) surged to the top spot on Sunday with its coverage of the "NFC Divisional Game: Seahawks at Packers" (31.048 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 8.9, #1) followed by a special "Bob's Burgers" (29.042 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 8.4, #2) and the season finale of "Bless the Harts" (26.330 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 7.7, #3).

Second place then went to CBS (6.696 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) with its mix of "60 Minutes" (10.110 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.5, #4), "God Friended Me" (6.174 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (6.298 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5) and a repeat "FBI: Most Wanted" (4.200 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

Next up was ABC (3.153 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and its lineup of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.324 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #7), "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (2.881 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8), "Shark Tank" (2.778 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and a repeat of "Shark Tank" (2.628 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.137 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) opted for repeats of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" (2.134 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13), "Ellen's Game of Games" (1.913 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13) and another "Ellen's Game of Games" (2.369 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

And finally, The CW (1.191 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) wrapped the evening with "The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards" (1.191 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #15).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+833.33% - Bob's Burgers (vs. 12/15/19)

+670.00% - Bless the Harts (vs. 12/15/19)

+150.00% - 60 Minutes

+100.00% - God Friended Me

+60.00% - NCIS: Los Angeles

0.00% - America's Funniest Home Videos

0.00% - Kids Say the Darndest Things

-16.67% - Shark Tank

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+114.29% - 60 Minutes

-11.11% - God Friended Me

-11.11% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-12.50% - America's Funniest Home Videos (vs. America's Funniest Home Videos (Repeat))

-33.33% - The 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards

-54.55% - Shark Tank

-61.54% - Kids Say the Darndest Things (vs. America's Funniest Home Videos)





