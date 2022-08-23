Queer-Country Songwriter Paisley Fields Releases New Single

Country singer/songwriter PAISLEY FIELDS has just released a new single titled "Iowa" across all streaming platforms and Bandcamp.

The music video was filmed on the legendary Field Of Dreams baseball field in Dyersville, Iowa and is a reflection on Paisley's experience growing up queer and closeted in rural America, the fall-out after the murder of Matthew Shepard in 1998, and realizing he needed to get out.

"Iowa" is the third and final single from Fields' new album, Limp Wrist which will be released THIS FRIDAY August 26th.

Paisley Fields is a singer, songwriter, and bandleader splitting time between Brooklyn, New York and Nashville, Tennessee.

A touring member of the newly reformed queer-country icons Lavender Country, Paisley also played keyboard on their 2022 album Blackberry Rose.

Limp Wrist is an exploration of where rural queerness intersects religion. Paisley's family were devout Catholics, and he served as the official church pianist in his parish throughout his teens, playing every Sunday.

The songs on Limp Wrist are deeply personal, and often touch on what it was like to grow up closeted and queer in rural Iowa in the 1990s. "Black Hawk County Line" tells the story of Paisley being outed by a former friend his senior year in high school, "Dial Up Lover" is about logging on to gay AOL chat rooms to find other queers in the area, and "Plastic Rosary" recounts the experience of being told he'll never get into heaven while praying the rosary.

The most personal and biographical moment comes during "Iowa", which recounts the tragic murder of Matthew Shepard, and the visceral fear he had to wrestle with since he was already aware of how different he was.

The album ends on an uplifting note, sharing a message of friendship and hope with "Tomorrow Finds a Way".

The stories are his, but the feelings they convey - love, loneliness, lust, fear - are still universal.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

8/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Brillobox

with Roger Havey & Thousandz of Beez

8/25 - Winchester, VA - Hopscotch Coffee

with Roger Harvey, Palmyra & Mink's Miracle Medicine

8/26 - Philadelphia, PA - Ortleib's

with Roger Harvey & Sug Daniels

8/27 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

with Roger Harvey & Lizzie No

9/1 - Richmond, VA - House Show

9/2 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook

with Loamlands & Severed Fingers

9/3 - Hillsborough, NC - Yonder

with Charles Latham & the Borrowed Band

9/7 - Washington DC - Pearl Street Warehouse

w/ Mali Obomsawin & Past Pawn

9/9 - Charlotte, NC - Petra's

with Mali Obomsawin

9/10 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

with Mali Obomsawin

9/11 - Cookeville, TN - Hix Farm Brewery

with Mali Obomsawin

9/13 - Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light

with Mali Obomsawin & Adeem the Artist

9/14 - Asheville, NC - The Odditorium

with Mali Obomsawin

9/17 - Nashville, TN - The Groove

Queer Roots AmericanaFest

9/20 - Bloomington, IN - Blockhouse

with Andrew Sa

9/22 - Little Rock, AR - White Water Tavern

with Andrew Sa

9/24 - Austin, TX

OUTLaw Fest

9/28 - New Orleans, LA - Zony Mash

with Andrew Sa & Lilli Lewis

9/30 - Cincinnati, OH - MOTR

with Andrew Sa

10/1 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald's

with Andrew Sa