Queer Alt-Pop Artist RAEGAN Releases New Single 'COINS'

New York-based queer alt-pop trailblazer RAEGAN returns with an impressive and empowering new offering, “COINS.” The track is accompanied by a music video that serves as a symbolic representation of RAEGAN's journey and making her dreams a reality.

“COINS'' immediately reels listeners in as it opens with the distinct sound of a coin drop. Entirely written and produced by RAEGAN, the track embodies an upbeat and unique energy, armed with a strong bassline and a pop-infused sound.

The song radiates self-assuredness and determination, and its music video echoes this sentiment, depicting RAEGAN's growth and evolution: from being a young dreamer, to a teenager who manifested those dreams, and, finally, to an adult who works tirelessly to actualize them.

Playing on that theme, the video metaphorically portrays the process of planting a seed and watching it grow, symbolizing the uplifting and intentional pursuit of RAEGAN's journey.

When asked about the single, RAEGAN shared, “I wrote ‘COINS' about my unshakable self-belief and confidence in the success I knew I would achieve from a very young age. This song reflects my journey of manifesting my dreams, working hard to achieve my goals, and manifesting my own reality. As I faced negativity and doubt from others, I persevered. I want this song to inspire happiness and a sense of hope for the future, encouraging listeners to pursue their dreams and work diligently to achieve their goals.”

“COINS” follows RAEGAN's most recent single “MEAN,” an enticing record that sees her take control of her own narrative and reclaim her emotions. Earlier this summer, RAEGAN also released “WALTZ,” a track that was inspired by her personal journey of self-discovery and the challenges she faced while coming out as gay, and is accompanied by a video that portrays a delicate and carefully-crafted lesbian retelling of Romeo & Juliet. All three songs offer listeners a glimpse into RAEGAN's forthcoming debut EP f RAEGAN, due out in 2024.

RAEGAN's artistry continues to grow with each new release and her increasingly theatrical live performances. The internet has taken note, as one of her performance videos in particular continues to expand RAEGAN's reach - watch HERE (+6.8M).

She further showcases her talent and individuality with her popular “if I had a verse on” videos, tactfully writing her own verses and adapting hit songs to blend with RAEGAN's unique style and lyricism. With all of this in her arsenal, RAEGAN is gearing up to unleash f RAEGAN next year - fans should stay tuned for more news on this EP soon.

RAEGAN LIVE:

December 2, 2023 - Hell Phone - Brooklyn, NY

December 13, 2023 - Pianos - New York, NY

January 6, 2024 - The Delancey - New York, NY

January 25, 2024 - Brooklyn Music Kitchen - Brooklyn, NY

February 2, 2024 - The Delancey - New York, NY

ABOUT RAEGAN:

RAEGAN's world is full of contradictions: at once eerie and enchanting, it's the place where her adult nightmares and childlike daydreams collide.

When RAEGAN creates music, she warps her reality into a twisted scene: writing honestly about her experience in an all new, cinematic form. A longtime actor and performer, RAEGAN's experience in musical theater has lent her writing an epic scope — in many ways she is merely method acting through song, spinning her personality into a sonic form. “For a while, everything in my life felt so controlled and watched over,” she shares. “Music was my only escape to truly be me — to do whatever I want and say what I really want to say.”

Amidst the swirling atmosphere of teenage angst, shadowy harmonies, and spectral self-expression, we find RAEGAN and her strong personality right at the center. Weird, wonderful, and witty, her self-produced soundscapes illustrate the authentic experiences of a 21-year old piecing through a life that is equally as invigorating as it is anxiety-inducing.

RAEGAN often mentions that she thinks through energies, striving to capture her core essence through all new sound waves. Blending disparate styles with breathless ease, RAEGAN's unique combination of glitchy beats and euphoric strings reveal the inner workings of her mind. “All my music is just my brain in sound waves. Music is the only way I know how to communicate most of the time.”

Her debut track, “TIM BURTON,” reaches into the mind of the famed director, reinventing RAEGAN as one of his gothic caricatures that never made it to the screen. As violins careen in and out of a glitched-out backbeat, her disembodied vocal confesses to fear of failure. “I've been wandering in this world alone, I wonder if he finished me,” she sings, in search of purpose, “I guess I wasn't good enough, I promise I'm trying to be.”

Captivatingly creepy, “TIM BURTON” made waves on TikTok for its witchy and spellbinding energy. Armed with over a million likes and thousands of videos made with the original “TIM BURTON” sound, RAEGAN built on that momentum with her emotionally charged and introspective track, "WALTZ", and the captivating music video that transforms 'Romeo and Juliet' into a lesbian love story.

In an industry overflowing with hyper-curated pop personas, RAEGAN stands out as incredibly self-actualized. Both her aesthetic and music are true reflections of herself — of the many facets of her personality and the wild nature of her unbridled imagination. “Sometimes I'm being serious, but don't take me seriously,” she challenges, fully in control.