Queen of Swords Shares Sophomore Album 'Year 8'

Fogel played previously in The Bitters (an offshoot of Fucked Up) and has released records with Captured Tracks.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 4 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82

Queen of Swords Shares Sophomore Album 'Year 8'

Venus Fest founder and artistic director Aerin Fogel returns attention to music after years of giving the spotlight to others. Under the moniker Queen of Swords, today she releases her sophomore album, Year 8, via queer indie label Get Better Records.

The raucous first single, “A Shame,” with its embodiment of softness and harshness, explores the relatable human emotion of shame normally kept hidden. The beauteous ballad “Ways We Heal” is about the amicable end of a relationship when two people aren’t growing together any longer, and the gentle “Waiting To Love” is about unraveling our patterns so that we can move into a more loving state and comfort.

Aerin’s ability to read and advise others in her “day job” as a healing arts practitioner helps her communicate in her lyrics, which she always likes to keep hopeful.

“I think about songs as a lot like mantras,” she explains. “If you write a song and then you play it live for years, you’re repeating those words over and over to yourself and others. So I consider this when songwriting. Is this something I want to be repeating? I try to use a healing framework in the way that I write as something that I want to be repeated and listened to over and over again.”

The album title is an astrology reference “signifying deep change, intergenerational themes, and big life thresholds,” and was co-produced by Carmen Elle (DIANA) and engineered by Steve Chahley (Neko Case, Nelly Furtado, Wu-Tang Clan).

Fogel played previously in The Bitters (an offshoot of fed Up) and has released records with Captured Tracks, Mexican Summer, Sacred Bones, and toured with artists like Best Coast, Wavves, Vivian Girls, and more.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
New Rules Debut New Single Old Days Photo
New Rules Debut New Single 'Old Days'

Written by New Rules, Sam Klempner, and Jamie Squire (of The 1975), the reflective track laments the friendship lost after a romantic relationship ends (“How come it’s so easy to go from friends to lovers / but not lovers to friends?”). “Old Days” arrives alongside an official lyric video, which is streaming now.

2
Carrie Underwood to Release Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) Photo
Carrie Underwood to Release 'Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)'

Produced by Underwood and David Garcia, the deluxe features six new tracks including “Out of That Truck” and her brand-new song out now, “Take Me Out.” Fans can also find limited Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) packages including a special double picture disc vinyl, CD, poster, and more. Pre-order the physical version of the deluxe album!

3
UPSAHL Unveils The PHX Tapes Volume Two Photo
UPSAHL Unveils 'The PHX Tapes' Volume Two

“WET WHITE TEE SHIRT” (A SIDE), co-written with Justin Tranter (Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Måneskin) and produced by Max Martin collaborators Rami Yacoub and Sly, is a steamy song soundtracked by a booming bass that begs to be blasted at full volume. The track would fit in just as seamlessly bumping through a packed club in 1993 as it does in 2023.

4
Matteo Bocelli to Release Debut Album in September Photo
Matteo Bocelli to Release Debut Album in September

The 12-track album showcases a mix of songs in English and Italian, with writing and production from Ed & Matthew Sheeran, PARISI (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again), Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Stuart Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson), and more. Bocelli has also unveiled “For You,” the album’s first single.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'Candlebox Announces Final Studio Album 'The Long Goodbye'
Video: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series TrailerVideo: WE tv Drops BREAKING THE ICE Docu-Series Trailer
Mark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project SeriesMark Ruffalo to Lead HBO's Upcoming Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project Series
Video: Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat for 'Rodeo' Remix Music VideoVideo: Flo Milli Links With Lah Pat for 'Rodeo' Remix Music Video

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Play Video
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Play
Crystal Lucas-Perry Can't Stop Seeing the Beauty of AIN'T NO MO' Video
Crystal Lucas-Perry Can't Stop Seeing the Beauty of AIN'T NO MO'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE