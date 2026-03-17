Queen Tribute Band Killer Queen Launching U.S. Tour in April

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Killer Queen, the award-winning UK-based Queen Tribute featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, will launch their twelve-week 2026 US Tour this April. The first performance will take place in Syracuse at the Landmark Theatre on April 16 and they will perform throughout the US until their final show here on October 23 in Baton Rouge.

Killer Queen’s first public shows took place in 1993 at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen, who had played their first shows there decades earlier, in 1972. The band's UK popularity quickly grew, securing them a residency in London’s Strand Theatre.

Their success led to an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from the group Madness, who presented them with the award for “Worldwide Best Tribute Band”. They also scored a number one hit when they were asked to recreate Queen’s harmonies for “The Real Life” with Fatboy Slim.

By then, they were in demand in European arenas, playing Ahoy and Forest National Arena, where Queen filmed the concert set piece videos such as "Hammer To Fall" and "Don’t Stop Me Now." Killer Queen then joined forces with Bjorn Again and The Bootleg Beatles for a Waverley Stadium show in Edinburgh. Following this performance, the band was selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute Live Aid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof in Malta. They performed with him at his arena charity concert to raise funds for the young homeless people.

2023 saw the band play packed arenas across Europe: Stavanger in Norway and Cardiff, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Leeds in the UK. 2024 includes an arena tour of Lithuania, UK arena shows in Liverpool, Newcastle and Liverpool as we as more sell-out shows in Red Rocks and Austin City Limits. 2026 finds Killer Queen returning to Mainland Europe with sold-out dates in Sweden, Norway and Denmark as well as packed houses across the UK.

U.S. Tour Dates

4/16 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

4/17 - Collingswood, NJ - Scottish Rite Auditorium

4/18 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak

4/20 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

4/22 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors Arts Center

4/23 - Providence, RI - Uptown Theater

4/24 - State College, PA - The State Theatre

4/25 - Danville, VA - Caesars Virginia

4/28 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre

4/30 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

5/1 - Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theatre Dominion Energy Ctr

5/2 - Charleston, SC - The Refinery

5/3 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Opry

5/5 - Palm Beach, FL - Glazer Hall

5/7 - Daytona Beach, FL - Peabody Auditorium

5/8 - Melbourne, FL - King Center For Performing Arts

5/9 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

5/15 - Bay St. Louis, FL - Hollywood Casino Gulf Coast

5/16 - Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre

7/3 - Joliet, IL - Hollywood Casino Joliet Event Center

7/28 - Nantucket, MA - Bartlett's Farm