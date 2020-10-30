QUIX Shares Second Volume of 'Gunning For You (Feat. Nevve)' Remixes

Listen below!

QUIX's "Gunning For You (feat. Nevve)" receives its second remix package, bringing even more gusto to the gripping single. Led by a seductive low end rework from rising producer Hairitage, the six remixes add flavorful touches of trap, bass house, and dubstep to reimagine QUIX's masterpiece.



Receiving spins from the likes of NGHTMRE & SLANDER, Krewella, Alison Wonderland and Flosstradamus, "Gunning For You" is an exhilarating collaboration between QUIX and Nevve about a desperate love obsession. Following a remix package bolstered by revisions from ALRT, Effin, Sully, STRX, and Hailure, QUIX invites six new artists to add more fuel to the fiery anthem. From Hairitage's metallic trap, to Voltra's breakbeat-inspired take, to D3FAI's vibrant house grooves, each remix carefully complements QUIX's bass expertise, providing a diverse array of percussive pockets and instrumental escapades.

Hailing all the way from New Zealand, QUIX initially traveled to North America in 2017 for 10 shows and finished up doing an astonishing 42. He has been tearing up the trap scene ever since, continuously shaking new ground with his unique sound design. Coming off three headline tours in 2018, including Coachella and support on Steve Aoki's Kolony tour, QUIX had a break-out year with his Illusions EP on Dim Mak, shaking the world's largest playlists and crowds alike.

The eclectic six-track EP pushed the boundaries of electronic music, showcasing QUIX's diverse range of skills and ingenuity. "Giving Up" and his collaboration with Vincent, "Hero," have racked up millions of plays and creatively merge genres with powerful vocals, while staying true to his signature sound. QUIX has also been honored by Spotify to feature on the cover of their two biggest international dance playlists, "Mint" and "Dance Rising." QUIX has quickly gained regular live support from top tier DJs including Skrillex, The Chainsmokers, Steve Aoki, Diplo, RL Grime, Alison Wonderland, What So Not, Adventure Club and has released on labels including Dim Mak, OWSLA and Mad Decent. Coming off a cosmicMeadow performance at EDC 2019 and collaborations with Adventure Club and Alison Wonderland, the future looks bright for the Kiwi producer as he continues his global ascension.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles