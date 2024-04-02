Puzzled Panther Drops Electric Debut EP Feat. Brian Chase & Eugene Hütz

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Puzzled Panther has released their electric self-titled debut EP Puzzled Panther via Eugene Hütz's Casa Gogol Records (Rolling Stone), with lead single and video out now for “Legs Long”. The New York group is led by principal songwriter Victoria Espinoza, who describes their sound as “post-punk Renai-Dance”, as well as Kay Bontempo, Brian Chase (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Eugene Hütz (Gogol Bordello) and Alex Ryaboy. “There are a multitude of influences here, but what brings it all together is the love for a smashing rock song with noisy transitions.” says Hütz.

Puzzled Panther's debut EP is produced by Eugene Hütz, as well as the first single “Smoke and the Mirrors We Broke” produced by post-punk legend Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Amyl and the Sniffers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Idles).

Coming off the heels of a debilitating pandemic, the live music scene in New York is back with a vengeance and buzzing with new artists Puzzled Panther will take the stage at Heaven Can Wait on April 12 for their EP release party, continuing a Casa Gogol Residency coined as the New New York Continuity Project. The series acts as an accelerator showcase for young artists in New York City, born out of Eugene Hütz's mission to foster new, New York talent.

Other 2024 releases on Casa Gogol Records will include hypnotic singer-songwriter Grace Bergere, Jesus Christoph of Crazy & The Brains, Brooklyn art dance punk band Mary Shelley and beyond. With an avalanche of releases and shows to follow today's release, Casa Gogol will also hit the road, with Grace Bergere and Mary Shelley opening for Gogol Bordello on their upcoming West Coast Tour.

The New New York Continuity Project will hone in on the NYC community, where legions of iconic bands, including Gogol Bordello, were born. Audiences will catch emerging bands in the scene performing their new work alongside covers of iconic New York bands. Think Puzzled Panther does Sonic Youth, or Mary Shelley does The Talking Heads. “NYC has the most incredible musical lineage, we can't let it slip away! We have to preserve it and strengthen it. Thus NYContinuity project, where New School collaborates with OG's” - Eugene says.

True to its inception story, Casa Gogol first began as a touring series curated by Hütz, focusing on bringing like-minded artists on the road with Gogol Bordello. These uncompromisingly innovative musicians have included A Tribe Called Red (now The Halluci Nation), Mariachi El Bronx, Man Man and recently Amigo the Devil amongst countless others. Now Hütz's imprint, Casa Gogol Records released a powerful Gogol Bordello collaboration cover of Angelic Upstarts' “Solidarity” with Bernard Sumner (Joy Division and New Order) and Zachery Allan Starkey. Listen to Bernard Sumner's “Right To Freedom” Mix and Gogol Bordello's “Unity” Mix. This tribute to the punk and anti-Soviet movement will benefit Ukraine and stands in solidarity with oppressed groups worldwide.