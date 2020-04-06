Purple Rose Records Launches New Christian Single By LeRae, “My Way To Hope”

Purple Rose Records, the indie label overseen by renowned vocalist/songwriter Martha Wash, hits new heights with its first release targeted to a Christian audience. The single "My Way To Hope" is sung by LeRae, whose career in music spans over 30 years. The song was co-written by the singer with Zach Adam, a composer who has enjoyed chart success with Purple Rose Records, Martha Wash, First Ladies of Disco and other notable heritage projects.

LeRae's professional career began in the 1970s when she choreographed some of the movements used by the renowned girl group Sister Sledge and traveled with the ensemble across the United States. Once off the road, LeRae decided to become an educator and worked as a teacher and administrator in Philadelphia for over 30 years. LeRae returned to music during the late 1990s as the lead singer in the band Caught in the Act (CIA) and participated in several recording projects with various local artists for a number of years. In 2011, LeRae's musical journey led her to become the newest member of The Ritchie Family, one of classic disco music's most popular female groups. She is honored to be a member of this acclaimed ensemble, which has afforded her the opportunity to perform their hits all around the US and Europe.

The core power of LeRae's uplifting single "My Way To Hope" is deeply rooted in her faith. "I believe that God is my strength, my keeper and at the center of my being," says the singer. "One of the things that I came to realize over time is that church is not a building, but a state of mind and a condition of the heart. In other words, we are the church. In support of those beliefs, I am extremely excited to be embracing my love of music once again. I believe music is indeed the universal language of mankind, and it is my pleasure to share the themes and messages that are important to me with the world, which are abundant in my new recording."

The release of "My Way To Hope" initiates an exciting chapter in LeRae's career and represents an ambitious new addition to the ever-expanding Purple Rose Records catalog. The single is available April 14, 2020, on iTunes, Spotify, and most digital music platforms.





