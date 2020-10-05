Purple Haze Drops Electrifying Single 'The Purpose'

Opening with a punchy kick drum and an enticing vocal sample.

In true Purple Haze fashion, Sander van Doorn's darker alias returns to bring listeners an electrifying new creation, 'The Purpose' - out now via his Doorn Records imprint.

Opening with a punchy kick drum and an enticing vocal sample, 'The Purpose' is captivating from the very first beat. Building up with growling synths and a hard-hitting bassline, the veteran producer takes listeners on a goosebump inducing ride that they will not want to get off of. Employing a trance break down, Sander van Doorn allows the listener to catch their breath, before sweeping them right back up on the exhilarating ride until the track draws to a close.



Having recently released 'Feels Like Summer', Sander van Doorn continues to provide fans with a steady stream of releases from all across the dance music spectrum. Delivering a weekly dose of the globe's biggest tunes in his Identity Radio Show, the prolific producer's burning passion for dance music can be felt in every episode, every release and every show.

Listen to "The Purpose" here:

