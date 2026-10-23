Purity Ring Share Remix Record TRANSMUTATIONS
The electronic pop band's companion remix album features reimaginings from HEALTH, Emma Aibara, TDJ, and Dusqk.
Electronic pop duo Purity Ring have released a new remix record titled 'transmutations,' a rework of their self-titled album, accompanied by a new single 'only alive,' written for Julia Jackman's '100 Nights Of Hero.'
'transmutations' is the companion remix album for Purity Ring's self-titled 4th studio LP. The new remix record is incredibly unique, involving artists who inspired their original self-titled production.
HEALTH remixes lead single 'many lives' into the undeniable pulse of a lush new wave song while Emma Aibara flips 'mistral' into a hurtling, glitchy jrpg thrasher. TDJ coaxes 'the long night' into a pitched down chopped and screwed big room trance song and Dusqk completely reimagines the abstract 'relict' as a harmonically rich 2-stepping pop banger. Alongside them are many other friends who brought surprising turns and gorgeous ideas to the fore. The collection speaks for itself with sweeping feelings and heart pounding breaks.
Included in the album are two Purity Ring original tracks — 'lemonlime', and 'only alive,' a wistful elegy written for the closing credits of Julia Jackman's '100 Nights Of Hero', newly streaming on Hulu / Disney+.
Listen to 'transmutations' + 'only alive' here
'Transmutations' Tracklist
Disc 1:
1: imanocean (quit life remix)
2: relict (dusqk remix)
3: glacier ::in memory of rs:: (anamanaguchi remix)
4: between you and shadows (GRRL remix)
5: place of my own (maffalda, pabllo vittar remix)
6: mistral (emma aibara remix)
7: part ii (full body ii remix)
8: many lives (HEALTH remix)
9: the long night (TDJ remix)
10: red the sunrise (yawning portal sunset version)
11: memory ruins (TAAHLIAH remix)
12: mj odyssey (astra king remix)
13: broken well (galen tipton, diana starshine, mimete remix)
14: lemonlime
15: only alive [from 100 nights of hero]
Disc 2:
16: relict
17: many lives
18: part ii
19: place of my own
20: red the sunrise
21: memory ruins
22: mistral
23: the long night
24: imanocean
25: between you and shadows
26: mj odyssey
27: broken well
28: glacier ::in memory of rs::
Purity Ring's recent self-titled album is the most expansive the duo has ever sounded, with their visual identity deeply seeded in the sound of the record. Throughout they explore creative frontiers that are brand new to them yet profoundly self-actualising. Celebrated across NME, Rolling Stone, Paste, DIY, Northern Transmissions, FLOOD, The Line Of Best Fit, and many more, this is a record about letting go, embracing change, and dreaming forward into something freer.
A concept album that serves as the soundtrack to an imagined RPG, Corin reaches into his deepest musical memories to sculpt euphoric, otherworldly soundscapes of vintage digital synths, classical guitar, pan flutes, breakbeats, and haunted vocoders. Along with her unmistakable presence, mj has unlocked a new arsenal of vocal deliveries and a joyous, dizzying stream of consciousness in her words. When a loved one became newly disabled, mj became a full-time caregiver, an experience that continues to expose the world's inadequacies and fuels her vision of a better one.
About Purity Ring
Purity Ring released their first three albums on the label 4AD, beginning with Shrines, which earned Pitchfork's Best New Music honors and was shortlisted for the Polaris Prize. Their breakout track 'Fineshrine' is certified gold in the US, and 'Grandloves' was sampled by Playboi Carti on his Die Lit track 'Fell In Love.' In recent years, they remixed 'Knife Prty' as the lead single for the 20th anniversary reissue of Deftones' classic album White Pony and collaborated with industrial pop duo Black Dresses on the track 'Shines.' Since emerging in the early 2010s, Corin and mj have made a lasting impact on the electronic pop landscape, building a world all their own with immersive self-produced albums and designing groundbreaking visual live show experiences. Their sonically expansive self-titled album is out now.
Photo Credit: Yuniverse
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