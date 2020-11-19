Punk-Rockers Red City Radio Drops New Single 'Apocalypse, Please!'

North American punk-rockers Red City Radio have unleashed a brand new single today with the release of "Apocalypse, Please!"

The anthemic and punk-propelled track is the most recent single from the band's forthcoming album Paradise, which will be released December 4, 2020 via Pure Noise Records. Paradise was recorded at The Cereal Box in Edmond, OK with the All American Rejects' Mike Kennerty - who also produced and recorded the band's 2018 SkyTigers EP - and mastered at the Blasting Room by Jason Livermore.

The 12 songs that make up Paradise can, if you want them to, act as a kind of mirror of the soul - one that you can look into to analyze who and where you are and, more, importantly, what you can do, even if things seem overwhelmingly bad, to push through.

While there is positivity within these songs, the bare-bones emotional charge that has always defined Red City Radio is still very present. Musically, too, the band continues to expand and evolve - while the Fest-style punk of their early years is still audible in the framework of their songs, this is a band that has vastly expanded its horizons. Listen to the heavy hearted opener "Where Does The Time Go?", the desperation of the apocalyptic "100,000 Candles", the yearning chorus of which asks 'Why is the world on fire?' - written before this year had even begun - or the sample of spiritual teacher Ram Dass talking about the nature of decay, and how it's both beautiful and horrible at the same time, at the start of "Love A Liar", which encapsulates the philosophy and attitude that, now more than ever, continues to drive Red City Radio.

This isn't some kind of cheesy self-help record, though. It's full of the same trials and tribulations that have always plagued Red City Radio. It's just that this time, more than ever before, the defiance was pushing back against the bad stuff has been replaced by a very palpable sense of hope. It's not just in Dale's lyrics, either - even when they discuss the darker elements of life - but also in the upbeat crunch of "Baby Of The Year", the almost carefree romanticism of "Young, Beautiful & Broke", the title track's sunny guitar licks and riffs, the joyous, rollicking, Thin Lizzy-esque swagger of "Doin' It For Love", the soul-quenching attitude of "Fremont Casino."

"What seems to have always been the underlying nature of the spirit of Red City Radio," says Dale, "is to be intoxicatingly yourself. Paradise is a true expression of who we are as people and as a band. It's a new beginning for the band, but also a continuance on spreading love and rock'n'roll through music. I believe that this album has the best performances we've ever done, and is the best quality-sounding album we've ever recorded. It was also just the funnest record to make. So really, this is the best Red City Radio album, and if you don't agree with that, then f**k you!"

Fans can pre-order Paradise today here. Listen to "Apocalypse, Please!" here:

Photo Credit: Jered Scott

