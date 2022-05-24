Pugs Atomz Shares 'Test Drive' Deluxe Vinyl LP

The Deluxe Vinyl LP version of Test Drive by Pugs Atomz is now available for purchase on Bandcamp and all major retailers. Purchase the vinyl here.

It includes three new remixes by DJ Vadim, Inkwell and Edseven. The deluxe version also includes a custom license plate, the full digital release, and a limited edition t-shirt.

Test Drive is the culmination of a year-long collaboration with LA-based multi-instrumentalist producer Tusk57 and includes features from monster MCees like Wu-Tang alum Killah Priest, Rockie Fresh, and Chris Crack. Destined to be a collectible - get one before they are all gone!