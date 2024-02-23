Psymon Spine Release New Album 'Head Body Connector' & Share Lead Track 'Be The Worm'

Brooklyn's Psymon Spine have released their new album Head Body Connector via Northern Spy Records.

The LP is a raw, dynamic, guitar-forward studio record from a band obsessed with production. It's also a record that, more so than any previous Psymon release, is explicitly informed by the band's notoriously cathartic, emotionally charged live show.

Stereogum Included Head Body Connector in their “Anticipated Albums of 2024” feature and today, WXPN's Press Play recognized the album as a noteworthy release. In anticipation of the launch, the band offered a sneak peek of the LP through tracks like “Bored of Guitar” (a provocation because it's built around the guitar), “Boys,” and the irreverent “Wizard Acid,” a woozy disco track loaded with catchy synths. Additionally, today they also release the new single “Be The Worm.”

They share:

“‘'Be the Worm's' inception was an atmospheric granular sound bite that Noah made using a Haruomi Hosono sample. It has ended up a post-punk song built around dueling guitars and interwoven lyrics. A simultaneously self-deprecating exploration of our own uselessness and a celebration of the small part we can play in our ecosystem. We love that we can utilize multiple lead singers, both to capitalize on each singer's strengths and to maintain musical interest and variety for the listener. For 'Be the Worm' we wanted to push this idea further by splitting the lead vocal between two voices, as with the guitar, that weaved in and out of each other both lyrically and melodically. This tension resolves in a satisfying outro as the overall tenor of the song turns optimistic and the voices and guitars finally join together.

Though the Haruomi Hosono sample was cut from the final draft, the band will forever internally refer to the 'Be the Worm' as Haruomi”

On March 10 Psymon Spine will kick off a run of tours that will take them across the United States, the UK, and Europe. Fans can anticipate a mix of fan-favorites and tracks from Head Body Connector. Stateside they will play their first show in Nashville, TN and make stops at SXSW, Philadelphia and Washington, DC among other markets before a hometown show at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on March 23. Tickets are on sale here and all dates are listed below.

Psymon Spine is Noah Prebish, Peter Spears, and Brother Michael.

Psymon Spine tour dates

March 10 - The Basement – Nashville TN (w/ Aubrey Haddard & Future Crib)

March 11 - Wiseacre Brewing – Memphis TN

March 12 - WOMH – Houston TX (w/ Aubrey Haddard & the Sewing Club)

March 13 - SXSW – Austin TX

March 14 - SXSW – Austin TX

March 15 - SXSW – Austin TX

March 16 - New New Fest – Dallas TX (w/ May Rio)

March 17 - Saturn Bar – New Orleans LA (w/ May Rio & Shoo)

March 18 - 529 – Atlanta GA (w/ May Rio & Thick Paint)

March 19 - Different Wrld – Asheville NC (w/ May Rio)

March 20 - Richmond Music Hall – Richmond VA (w/ May Rio & Knifing Around)

March 21 - Pie Shop – Washington DC (w/ May Rio & Sunstoney)

March 22 - Silk City – Philadelphia PA (w/ May Rio & Gloss)

March 23 - Baby's All Right – Brooklyn, NY (w/ Fantasy of a Broken Heart & Sweet Lightning)

UK/Euro Tour dates:

May 15 - Lexington - London UK (w/ CorpusMilner)

May 18 - Paradiso - NL Amsterdam (London Calling Festival)

May 20 - POPUP! - FR Paris (w/ Balm)

May 21 - Cactus Café - Bruges BE (w/ Sweeping Promises)

May 23 - Yuca Club - Cologne DE (w/ Lore Vain)

May 24 - Turmzimmer (Uebel & Gefährlich) - Hamburg DE (w/ Lore Vain)

May 25 - Ideal Bar - Copenhagen DK

May 27 - Urban Spree - Berlin DE (w/ Lore Vain)

May 28 - Bardzo Bardzo - Warsaw PL (w/ Shama)

May 30 - Cross Club - Prague CZ (w/ Ida The Yung)

June 1 - Rhiz (Bar Modern) - Vienna AT (w/ Palffi)

Photo Credit: POND Creative