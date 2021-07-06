Protoje Calls Out Male Predators in New Video 'Self Defense'

One of today's most influential reggae artists, Protoje, tells a tale of retribution in his brand new video for "Self Defense," the single from his latest album In Search of Lost Time (In.Digg.Nation Collective / Six Course Music / RCA Records). The Jamaican lyricist addresses distrust in his country's government and takes a vigilante approach to control the bad-minded people running the streets. The visual, directed by Rebecca Williams, shows a group of women taking matters into their own hands to expose a man of his horrific crime.

"This is one of my favorite songs from the album and I decided to do a video for it because I feel like I wanted it to be almost like a declaration or call to attention regarding how we treat our women, especially as men. I wanted the story to be told from a woman's perspective - and that's how I linked up with the director, Rebecca. She's an awesome storyteller & I think she did a great job with this video," Protoje states.

On the track, Protoje talks about the hypocrisies of a patriarchal system and how it supports domestic violence and abuse. "Me hear some man a say them rather rape than turn a gay. As if dem deh ting deh related in any way. You nuh see say a some sicko them mentality. The patriarchy propagate all of them fallacy. Even in the church the violation prevalent Jehovah, you nuh witness, tell me that no relevant. Dem deh business cyaa exist inna we regiment. A self defense and we no hesitant."

Protoje is no stranger calling out misogyny and has made a concerted effort to help shift that paradigm. Within his own industry, he has signed and supported an all female roster of Jamaican artists including Sevana, Lila Iké and Jaz Elise through his label and artist management company In.Digg.Nation Collective to represent the full spectrum of talent that his island has to offer.

Protoje's fifth studio album In Search of Lost Time stays in rotation since its release on August 28, 2020. He colored outside the lines for a cinematic, ethereal, multi-genre LP and executive produced the entire project and co-produced five out of the thirteen original tracks. Now the vinyl edition to In Search of Lost Time is available for pre-order with shipments expected in September.

Watch the new video here: