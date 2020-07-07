Producer Duo Gioli & Assia Sign with Ultra Records

Italian production and songwriting duo Gioli & Assia have signed with the legendary Ultra Records! They're due to release a 5-track EP this year, with the debut single, "For You," released on Friday, July 24th, available to pre-save now.



"We couldn't be more stoked and proud to be a part of the Ultra Records family," Gioli & Assia said.



"Gioli and Assia are such unique artists with a very visual approach to their music," says David Waxman, SVP for Ultra Records. "Their performance videos shot in exotic locations help create a dynamic visual component that makes them as interesting to watch as to listen."

"This record has elements of our sound that our fans love, but this time we wanted to slow it down and focus on the lyrics. It's a love song, but at the same time, it's intense and decisive. When the pitch of the vocals change, it suggests a move to strength, as the love can be gentle but also protective and passionate."



"We realize there is a lot going on in the world, and we hope that our music can help bring some positivity into it," the duo said.

Gioli & Assia have proven to be one of the most exciting, dynamic, and successful breakthrough electronic artists of recent years. They are a young Italian duo of producers, multi-instrumentalists, singers, songwriters, record label owners, and DJs, creating music that blends the styles of techno, house, indie, and pop that is uniquely their own. 2019 saw a flurry of creative output with the release of singles like "Feel Good," "Blame On Me," and "Inside Your Head," as well as their own creative covers of "These Boots Are Made for Walking" by Nancy Sinatra and "Fever" by Peggy Lee. Not stopping there, the duo released original tracks "Blind," "Breathing," and "Emptiness," serving as a testament to their dedication to becoming global curators in the live-electronic space. 2020 saw the release of standalone singles "Habibi" & "Darling," both making their debuts on their sold-out North American tour. "Habibi" was named one of Time's Best Songs of the Week. The stage is now set for Giolì & Assia to showcase their talents on a global scale.

Related Articles View More Music Stories