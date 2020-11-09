Problem and Marcellus Wiley Debate Sports Legends & More in Morning Walks

Presented by his film company 50million Media and Green Hour Coffee.

Multi-talented Compton rapper, producer and director Problem debuts a new episode for his wellness interview series entitled Morning Walks, presented by his film company 50million Media and Green Hour Coffee. For the third episode, Problem interviews former NFL All-Star and current Fox Sports commentator Marcellus Wiley to talk sports, life, and the ups and downs of their hometown Compton. Wiley opens up about leaving his comfort zone when he transitioned from the football field to the commentating screen, but makes it clear why fans won't be seeing him acting in movies any time soon. As the two friends debate team rivalries and get their steps in, they even end up running into fellow former NFL stars Shaun Phillips and Larry English along the way.

"Morning Walks derived from me changing my day to day habits," explains Problem. "It was a cool way to give back to my body while spending time with my woman. The convos that happened during these walks were so inspiring that I decided to make a series out of it. Thank you Green Hour Coffee for helping me bring this to life!"

The new release follows previous episodes with NBA all-star DeMar DeRozen and media mogul Nick Cannon. Morning Walks will continue with new episodes featuring different guests from the world of entertainment, sports and business. 50million Media launched earlier this year with the short film A Compton Story, written by and starring Problem with guest roles from Mike Epps, Snoop Dogg, Jackie Long and more. The short film can now be viewed on Problem's IGTV and features music from his Coffee & Kush Vol 1 album. 50million Media is currently filming A Compton Story 2.

Problem also recently released Coffee & Kush Vol 2 album. The prolific 11-track project includes features from Jack Harlow, Jay Rock, Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs, Tyrese, Spoon, and Daphne Wayans with production from Problem, Don Cannon, Mike & Keys and Terrace Martin.

Watch the episode in two clips here:

