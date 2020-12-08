Problem Teaches 'Life Lessons' in New Music Video

Today, Grammy-nominated Compton artist Problem releases a new music video for "Life Lessons," the reflective track off his album Coffee & Kush Vol 2 available now. In the Joshy Gonz directed video, Problem takes an evening walk with a youngster named Prince, the son of Coffee and Kush Vol 2 featured artist Spoon. In between clips of Prince showing off smooth dance moves, Problem gives him advice on the hustle and looks back on the legacy he's leaving for the next generation.

"The video represents me giving game to the youth," Problem explains. "The song discusses the ups and downs of hustling. Both are bound to happen. How you deal with them is what decides if you win or lose."

Coffee & Kush Vol 2 released this year and includes features from Jack Harlow, Jay Rock, Snoop Dogg, Freddie Gibbs, Tyrese, Spoon, and Daphne Wayans with production from Problem, Don Cannon, Mike & Keys and Terrace Martin. VIBE recently declared "PROBLEM IS A HIP-HOP GREAT!", while Inked said, "Compton, California has raised some of hip-hop's greatest stars, and lyricist Problem is ensuring his name will be remembered among them."

In addition to his music, Problem has been hard at work releasing episodes of his Morning Walks interview series, produced by his own film company 50million Media and sponsored by his coffee line Green Hour Coffee. Guests have included NBA all-star DeMar DeRozen, media mogul Nick Cannon, NFL all-star Marcellus Wiley, and rapper Xzibit.

Problem also wrote, directed, and starred in his short film A Compton Story for 50million Media. The film premiered on TIDAL this April and is currently available on his IGTV here. A Compton Story 2 is in production and will be out in 2021.

Watch the video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles