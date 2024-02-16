Priscilla Block Releases Bold New Track 'Good On You'

Platinum-selling recording artist Priscilla Block releases new tune “Good On You,” written by Block with Jessie Jo Dillon, Laura Veltz, and David Garcia. In “Good On You,” Block captures the mixed emotions of working to move past an ex who was never the right fit, made all the more clear by the “plain Jane” new girl and Block's own admission that “vanilla ain't me.”

“I haven't been this pumped for a song in a while and it seems the fans feel like that too,” Block says excitedly. “I posted a clip of this online about a month ago, and people went crazy for it!”

Block is currently crossing the country headlining her HEY JACK TOUR 2024 with upcoming dates in Portland, Spokane, Ft. Worth, and Little Rock. Full routing below including international stops in the UK and Australia. For more information on Priscilla Block, please visit www.priscillablock.com.

Country artist Priscilla Block draws listeners in with her unfiltered, relatable songwriting, and catchy melodies. Her gregarious personality and engaging stage presence have captured fans across the U.S. and abroad. Priscilla's honest and upfront approach promotes self-love, empowerment, and acceptance through her own blend of country pop and southern rock, dubbed “the Block Party sound.”

Priscilla has been featured in The New York Times, Billboard, USA Today Network, and PEOPLE Magazine among others, appeared on national TV programs including The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tamron Hall Show, ACM Honors, CMT Music Awards, and more. Recognized by the ACMs with a nomination for New Female Artist of the Year and by CMT for Breakthrough Video of the Year, Priscilla has commandeered her place in country music with her rabid fan base and unmitigated honesty in songs like “Thick Thighs,” “PMS” and “Just About Over You.”

Since the release of her fan-favorite track "Just About Over You," the song peaked both the iTunes Country and All-Genre song charts, was named one of The New York Times Best Songs of 2020, reached Top 15 on country radio and garnered Priscilla her first RIAA Platinum Certification.

She has surpassed more than 665 million digital streams and counting with tracks like "Just About Over You," "Wish You Were the Whiskey," "I Bet You Wanna Know," and Top 15 charting hit, "My Bar," all featured on her major label debut album, Welcome to the Block Party, which was included on The New York Times list of Best Albums of 2022. Priscilla also celebrated her first No. 1 on country radio with “You, Me, and Whiskey,” a Gold-certified hit with country star Justin Moore. For more information, visit www.PriscillaBlock.com.