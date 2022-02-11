Priscilla Block Drops Debut Album 'Welcome To The Block Party'

Mercury Nashville recording artist and 2022 ACM Awards "New Female Artist of the Year" nominee, Priscilla Block, has released her major label debut album, Welcome To The Block Party, out now.

In addition to her album release, yesterday, Block premiered the music video for her latest single, "My Bar," exclusively on CMT, CMT Music, CMT.com and ViacomCBS Times Square Billboard. The track is an unapologetic and empowering anthem about standing your ground and holding onto your self-worth, even when others try and take that from you.

"I am so excited for you guys to see the "My Bar" video! Thank you CMT for premiering it!" says Block. "So many of my fans showed up on the set of this shoot, so we gave them a live performance of the song and included it in the video! It's special to have them in the this with me. I hope this video serves as an anthem to kick off to your Spring and Summer! No matter where you are, I hope you have the confidence to take a stand and mark your territory, because This is Your Bar!"

Block has been a "breakout artist to watch" over the past year - landing a Top 15 single with "Just About Over You," the highest peaking debut single from a female country artist in 2021 - and has surpassed more than 250 million digital streams and counting.

This past Wednesday, Block appeared on "Access Daily," sitting down with hosts Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez, to discuss her incredible journey from struggling to make ends-meet in Nashville, to a chance meeting with an inspiring superstar, to now releasing her major label debut album. She is also set for an upcoming sit-down interview and performance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and can be seen performing on "Ellen" next month.

Hitting newsstands this week, Block sat down with the New York Times for a feature story discussing her meteoric rise and debut album release. Also, be sure to stay on the lookout for her upcoming feature in The Tennessean.

Welcome To The Block Party follows last year's six-song self-titled Priscilla Block EP, the highest-performing country female debut EP of 2021. Bringing a lyricallydriven blend of Country-Pop and Southern Rock - a.k.a. the "Block Party" sound - to Nashville's evolving musical landscape, Welcome To The Block Party features 12 songs, all written by the newcomer.

Listen to the new album here: