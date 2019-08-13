Previously Unreleased Album by Salamander, 1993, is Out Now

Salamander has released their debut album, 1993, originally recorded in 1993, through Bodan Kuma Records. Unmastered, lo-fi versions of songs from the album have been shared for years, so the band felt it was the right time to shine up these classic gems and release them commercially for the first time. One song in particular included on this album is "Cherry Llama," which received airplay on KROQ "Locals Only" and Rodney Bingenheimer's show "Little Steven's Underground Garage" on Sirius XM channel 23.

Salamander consisted of sisters Petra and Rachel Haden and brothers Scott and Sean Wheatley. The four met in high school, formed a friendship, and then formed a band, bonding over their mutual interest in bands like My Bloody Valentine, Pixies, Blur, Throwing Muses, and Cocteau Twins, all of which clearly influenced the sound of Salamander.

Petra and Rachel Haden are two of a set of triplets whose father is the legendary jazz musician Charlie Haden. (The third triplet, Tanya Haden, plays cello on the album). Petra and Rachel would go on to be half of the LA band, That Dog.

Petra would go on to play with The Decemberists, Green Day, the Foo Fighters, Bill Frizzel, and Lucious Jackson. Her acapella reimagined version of an entire album by The Who, The Who Sellout, is considered one of the most innovative covers of an album ever. She has gone to record acapella versions of other classic songs by David Bowie, Blind Faith, and Michael Jackson, among others.

Rachel Haden co-founded the Rentals with Weezer's Matt Sharpe in 1995. She has guested on records by Weezer and Beck among others and has toured with Jimmy Eat World, Todd Rundgren and Brendan Perry. As for the Wheatley Brothers, Sean played in the band Pretty Mary Sunshine, which was signed to A&M Records in the mid-1990's. Brother Scott, currently an English teacher, writes silly, imaginative, and educational songs.





