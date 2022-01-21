Presley & Taylor Release 'The Storm'

Sister duo Presley & Taylor wrapped up 2021 with millions of streams, cross-country touring and a beautiful rendition of "Mary, Did You Know?" and are starting the new year with their most passionate song yet. Written by Amanda Colleen Williams, "The Storm" hits all streaming services today on White Mustang Records via One RPM.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to kick off 2022 with a song like 'The Storm'," said Presley & Taylor. "It has been a fan favorite since we added it to our live show, and we can't believe the moment is finally here where we can share it with everyone. It's powerful, energetic, and beautifully written by Amanda. We hope that everyone cranks it up in their headphones and car stereos and feels motivated to take 2022 by storm!"

Presley & Taylor continue as Country Rebel's Featured Artists, recording music, interviews and more at the Rebel Ranch Sound Stage and their weekly "Thank God It's Thursday with Presley & Taylor." The first official release with the partnership was a beautiful a cappella rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" that received over a half million views over July 4th weekend.

Their dog adoption awareness single "Choose Me" and "22 Red Flags" single followed the career-establishing "Everybody Sees It" and "Don't Even Know Your Mama," garnering millions of combined streams. Videos for "Everybody Sees It" and "Don't Even Know Your Mama" hit the #1 and #2 spots respectively on the fan-voted CMT Music 12-Pack Countdown.

Presley & Taylor are currently supporting PEDIGREE Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit organization based in Franklin, TN, with proceeds from the streaming and downloads of "Choose Me" benefiting the organization. Proceeds from the single will support PEDIGREE Foundation's annual grant program, which supports rescues and shelters across the country. Presley & Taylor are serving as PEDIGREE Foundation ambassadors encouraging their fans to adopt, volunteer or donate to help end pet homelessness.

Listen to the new single here: