Pouty Shares New Single 'Virgos Need More Love'

The track is available now on streaming platforms.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Pouty Shares New Single 'Virgos Need More Love'

Pouty began in 2013 when Gagliardi and Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) collaborated on a solo-song-a-day-project.

At the time, Gagliardi was one-half of Slutever, whose bratty punk songs continue to captivate new audiences on social media. She later joined Upset, which featured former members of Hole and Vivian Girls. Pouty’s debut EP, Take Me to Honey Island, came out in 2016, and over the following years, Gagliardi shared a handful of EPs and singles, including 2021’s “Bambina,” which reflects on the changes that accompany motherhood.

Now, Gagliardi returns with the single "Virgos Need More Love." They needed an anthem. Gagliardi justifies, "It’s the Virgo in me / Worry comes naturally."

This power-grunge hit combines all of Pouty’s favorite things — 90s nostalgia, obsessively singable hooks, and, of course, the zodiac. Gagliardi’s rich soprano rises, then dives and drives the Michelle Williams-inspired track home.

Her signature layered vocal harmonies pair with a sickly sweet Sugarcubes-type beat. Pop-punk like this hits when it can speak for roughly a twelfth of us. Yep. Astrology has never been this catchy, this angsty, this Pouty.

Photo by Sheldon Omar-Abba
 


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
DREAM WIFE Share New Single & Kick Off U.S. Tour On Friday In NYC Photo
DREAM WIFE Share New Single & Kick Off U.S. Tour On Friday In NYC

Known for their explosive live shows, Dream Wife will return stateside later this week with a string of dates kicking off in NYC at Brooklyn Made. To celebrate their forthcoming run of shows, they today share brand new track “Love You More”, recorded during the Social Lubrication album sessions.

2
Leyla McCalla Covers Kendrick Lamars Crown Photo
Leyla McCalla Covers Kendrick Lamar's 'Crown'

Artist and activist Leyla McCalla has released the second in a series of singles which collectively serve as a meditation on the struggle for freedom in our society. McCalla says she felt compulsively compelled to record this new track–a solo cover of Kendrick Lamar’s “Crown”-- due to the power of its recurring refrain “you can’t please everybody.”

3
Frank Sinatra Platinum Out Next Month With Unreleased Tracks Photo
Frank Sinatra 'Platinum' Out Next Month With Unreleased Tracks

Available on 4LP, 2CD, and digital formats, the 44-track collection features a cross-section of Sinatra’s most beloved songs and sought-after rarities. From the swinging “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” and ebullient “Come Fly With Me” to the breathtaking “Moonlight in Vermont” and torch song “Only The Lonely,” the set also includes unreleased tracks.

4
Kelis Releases Milkshake 20 (Alex Wann Remix) Photo
Kelis Releases 'Milkshake 20 (Alex Wann Remix)'

The electronic remix, which premiered at #1 on Beatport in just 3 hours, has become an instant hit in the underground house music scene, and has been featured as an Essential New Tune on Pete Tong’s BBC Radio 1 show and played by Diplo, Fisher, John Summit, David Guetta, Keinemusik and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents PlusSLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents Plus
Video: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS TrailerVideo: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Trailer
THE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five DaysTHE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five Days
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' PartyPhotos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
HADESTOWN