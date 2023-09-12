Pouty Shares New Single 'Virgos Need More Love'

Pouty began in 2013 when Gagliardi and Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) collaborated on a solo-song-a-day-project.

At the time, Gagliardi was one-half of Slutever, whose bratty punk songs continue to captivate new audiences on social media. She later joined Upset, which featured former members of Hole and Vivian Girls. Pouty’s debut EP, Take Me to Honey Island, came out in 2016, and over the following years, Gagliardi shared a handful of EPs and singles, including 2021’s “Bambina,” which reflects on the changes that accompany motherhood.

Now, Gagliardi returns with the single "Virgos Need More Love." They needed an anthem. Gagliardi justifies, "It’s the Virgo in me / Worry comes naturally."

This power-grunge hit combines all of Pouty’s favorite things — 90s nostalgia, obsessively singable hooks, and, of course, the zodiac. Gagliardi’s rich soprano rises, then dives and drives the Michelle Williams-inspired track home.

Her signature layered vocal harmonies pair with a sickly sweet Sugarcubes-type beat. Pop-punk like this hits when it can speak for roughly a twelfth of us. Yep. Astrology has never been this catchy, this angsty, this Pouty.