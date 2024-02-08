Post Malone and Swae Lee Make History With First-Ever RIAA Double-Diamond Single

Post will perform next ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th, taking on the duty of singing 'America the Beautiful' before kick off. 

By: Feb. 08, 2024

Reaching rarified air yet again, Post Malone has just made history once more as his seminal smash “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” with GRAMMY Award-nominated artist and songwriter Swae Lee, becomes “the first-ever single to be certified 'Double-Diamond' by the RIAA.” 

The track notably holds the most certifications of all-time, going 20x Platinum. It also continues a monumental hot streak for the GRAMMY Award-nominated, 8x RIAA Diamond-certified artist and recent recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame “Hal Davis Starlight Award.” Earlier this year, he officially earned “the most RIAA Diamond Certified Singles” for any artist, ever.  

Post will perform next ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th, taking on the duty of singing 'America the Beautiful' before kick off.  

In the summer, he released his acclaimed fifth full-length album, AUSTIN. It bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, his fifth consecutive Top 5 album on the chart since 2016. Beyond the 20x Platinum “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” he now has 8 RIAA Diamond-certified records, those of which include “White Iverson,” “Congratulations (feat. Quavo),” “I Fall Apart,” “rockstar (feat. 21 Savage),” “Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign),” “Better Now,” and “Circles.” 

“Post Malone and Swae Lee have officially raised the bar on what creative partnerships and infectious collaborations have the power to accomplish. 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)' has now been streamed or downloaded more than 20 million times in the U.S. alone, and they've earned the custom hardware to prove it. Congratulations Post, Swae Lee and Mercury/Republic Records for making history with the very first 2x Diamond single!” – RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier

About Post Malone

An 8x Diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move. Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the Diamond-selling “Congratulations” [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits.

In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year. He even scored “the highest-certified single in RIAA history” with the 17x Platinum “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation.

In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY Award nod in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years. Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood's Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark.

Not only did it arrive at Platinum status and eventually go triple Platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year. The quadruple-Platinum lead single “Circles” seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total.

Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19. Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years.

He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching “the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever.” Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14. As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY Award-nominated “rockstar” [feat. 21 Savage] (Diamond), “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)” [feat. Swae Lee] (2x Diamond), “I Fall Apart” (Diamond), “Psycho” [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (Diamond), “White Iverson” (Diamond), “Better Now” (Diamond), and more.

Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-Platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn't stop.

Photo Courtesy of Mercury Records



