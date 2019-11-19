Post Malone Announces Runaway Tour 2020 Dates

GRAMMY® Award-nominated diamond-certified Dallas, TX artist Post Malone extends the Runaway Tour, launching the second leg in 2020.

Produced by Live Nation, he returns to the road on February 4 in Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center and visits major cities across the United States and Canada. The tour closes out on March 21 at Vivint Smart Home Arena in his new home of Salt Lake City, UT. Once again, Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh support as special guests.

The full routing can be found below.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 22nd at 9am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 19th at 5pm local time until Thursday, November 21st at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

T-Mobile customers can get exclusive access to stage-front pit tickets at every U.S. concert, as close as any fan can get to the stage - even at sold-out stops! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first day prices - just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers. For tickets and more information, visit https://t-mobile.com/music.

Post Malone doesn't stop making history. His latest album, Hollywood's Bleeding [Republic Records], recently returned to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for the fifth non-consecutive week, marking the longest run atop the chart this year. It stands out as the biggest album event of 2019 and will continue his reign into 2020.

Date City Venue

Tuesday, February 4 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Wednesday, February 5 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Friday, February 7 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Sunday, February 9 Indianapolis, IN Banker's Life Fieldhouse

Tuesday, February 11 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

Wednesday, February 12 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Friday, February 14 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Sunday, February 16 Montreal, QC Bell Center

Tuesday, February 18 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, February 19 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum

Friday, February 21 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, February 22 Hershey, PA Giant Center

Monday, February 24 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, February 27 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Saturday, February 29 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Sunday, March 1 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Tuesday, March 3 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

Wednesday, March 4 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Friday, March 6 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Monday, March 9 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Tuesday, March 10 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center*

Thursday, March 12 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Saturday, March 14 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, March 15 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Arena*

Tuesday, March 17 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena*

Thursday, March 19 San Francisco , CA Chase Center

Saturday, March 21 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

*Swae Lee not performing





