Post Malone Announces Collaborators for 'Hollywood's Bleeding' Album

Billboard reports that Post Malone has revealed his upcoming collaborators in an Instagram post.

Da Baby, Future, Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee, and Young Thug are included on the list.

No song titles were listed; just the collaborators. The album will be out on September 6th.

Listen to Post Malone's latest single "Circles" below, and check out the Instagram announcement here:

Read the original story on Billboard





Related Articles View More Music Stories