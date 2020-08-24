Portugal. The Man Releases Cover of 'Tomorrow' from ANNIE

The cover is for a benefit album from Atlantic Records.

Multi-platinum, GRAMMY-award winning band Portugal. The Man has contributed a touching cover of Annie's "Tomorrow" to Atlantic Records' all-star children's music benefit compilation, AT HOME WITH THE KIDS. The soothing rendition of the classic track is available now at DSPs and streaming services. Listen below.

"We were approached to do a children's song and without hesitation Zoe and I both immediately gravitated to 'Tomorrow,'" says Portugal. The Man's John Gourley. "Though we have dramatically different upbringings, me in rural Alaska and Zoe from Northwest England, 'Annie' was a staple growing up and a big part of why we love music, it was something we both watched and sang with our families. Now, we get to raise our daughter with the same tradition of singing 'Tomorrow.' Lyrically this song could not be better for the times, we hope the song does as much for you as it does for us."

AT HOME WITH THE KIDS arrives at all DSPs and streaming services on Friday, August 28th; pre-orders are available now. 100% of Atlantic Records' net proceeds from AT HOME WITH THE KIDS will benefit Save the Children , an organization helping better the lives of children across the globe by providing them with a healthy start, an opportunity to learn and protection from harm.

The compilation features 23 classic children's songs, lullabies, and brand-new original family favorites, performed by an amazing lineup of top artists and such diverse superstars as Sia, Shelley FKA DRAM, Chromeo, Christina Perri, Tove Lo, and A/J of Saint Motel. Further family fun comes from artists including The Knocks, Charlotte Lawrence, IV JAY, Dave Cobb & Emma Jo Cobb, Kyle, Royal & the Serpent, Midland, Aaron Raitiere, Ben Abraham, chloe moriondo, A Thousand Horses, Charlotte Cardin, and Winona Oak.

Listen to "Tomorrow" here:

