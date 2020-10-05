Portland Punks OLD CROSS Releasing Debut Full-Length 'Daggers'

The album is out November 13.

Old Cross is a three-piece melodic punk band from Portland, Oregon. Drawing influences ranging from the 90's/00's CA punk scene with fast single kick punk beats and anthem choruses to dark, progressive riffs with a modern spin. Prior to COVID, Old Cross toured about three to four times a year and they plan to resume when the world returns to some sort of normalcy.

Old Cross has one self-titled EP that came out on No Pants Records in December of 2018 and is planning to release their debut full length "Daggers" 11/13 on Zomie! Media Records.

"Really excited to finally get this video out. If this video can distract people from the insanity this year has brought for even a few minutes I feel like our job is done!" - Chris Hahn

Listen to "Vertebrae" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles