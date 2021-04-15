Porter Robinson's Secret Sky Festival Returns April 24

Acclaimed vocalist, songwriter and producer Porter Robinson's livestream festival Secret Sky will return April 24. This year's lineup, curated by Porter, features artists from across the world including Baauer, Boys Noize, End of the World, Imanu B2B Buunshin, James Ivy, Kero Kero Bonito, Laxcity, Masakatsu Takagi, No Rome, Rezz, Salute, Serph, Swardy, Wave Racer and Yvette Young. Porter's headline set marks the first time he will perform music from his highly anticipated new album Nurture, out April 23 via Mom+Pop. See the full line-up and register to attend here.

Porter, in partnership with Active Theory, has designed and built a custom, digital, VR-optimized festival grounds inspired by massive online multiplayer experiences and Porter's favorite indie art games. Users will embody Secret Sky themed avatars and experience the festival with thousands of attendees in real time, with features such as live voice chat, multiple explorable environments, and a landscape modifying "party mode". The festival uses Active Theory's Dreamwave technology-previously seen at last year's Secret Sky Festival and Sundance Film Festival- and includes new and improved features such as WebXR support and live-stream stage integration.

The event will stream on YouTube, Twitch, Oculus VR, Android TV (via RAD TV), PlayStation (via RAD TV) and Diplo's Revolution on SiriusXM. The event is free to the public, and Porter is encouraging fans to donate to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund via YouTube and Twitch.

Presented by Goldenvoice, Brownies & Lemonade and Slush Management, the 2021 installment follows last year's much-lauded debut early in Covid lockdown, a 14-hour livestream event that featured sets by G Jones, Jai Wolf, Kizuna AI, Madeon, San Holo, A. G. Cook, Anamanaguchi and others. The livestream attracted more than 4 million viewers, with the Youtube chat peaking at 8,813 messages per second.

During Secret Sky, Postmates-the leader in delivering nearly anything on-demand-will host a virtual festival booth featuring free delivery on all orders using the code SECRETSKY so that virtual festival goers can complement the music with food and drinks from their favorite local restaurant. Offer is valid from Saturday, April 24 at 10 A.M. PDT to Sunday, April 25 at 6 A.M. PDT with a basket size of $10 or more. To order visit Postmates.com or download Postmates on iOS or Android.

Secret Sky will be available on Oculus Quest. On April 24th, users can head into VR and visit secretskyfest.com in the Oculus Browser app to enter the Digital Auditorium. To purchase an Oculus Quest 2 headset, visit oculus.com/quest-2 or visit your local retailer. Additional sponsors include Magic: The Gathering and Red Bull.

Nurture, Porter's first full length in seven years, features much-lauded singles "Musician," "Look At The Sky," Mirror," "Get Your Wish" and "Something Comforting.

Nurture spans a highly challenging period in Porter's life when he felt creatively crippled, but ultimately serves as a testament to the hope and perseverance that pulled him out of the darkest moments. On Nurture, Porter returns to the piano and his singing voice as foundations, creating an intimate album that champions vulnerability while paying homage to the struggles that pushed him to grow, blending live instruments, digital synths, artificially pitched vocals, chopped samples and cozy ambience.

At age 18, the North Carolina-based producer and songwriter burst onto the scene with a complex, bombastic brand of electro-house. Following the major success of his 2014 debut album Worlds, Porter released the RIAA Gold single "Shelter" with Madeon in 2016, followed by a Shelter Live Tour spanning 43 dates and four continents. The following year, Porter began releasing music under a new alias, Virtual Self, which lead to his first Grammy nomination for the BBC Radio 1 hit single "Ghost Voices." In 2019, Porter created his own music festival Second Sky in partnership with Coachella-promoter Goldenvoice, a two-day event that sold out all 30,000 tickets in a single day and will return to the San Francisco Bay Area soon.