Pop/R&B Artist CARLEY Releases Debut EP '12:34'

The EP is out on streaming platforms now.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center Photo 4 Review: QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT THE RHAPSODY TOUR at Xcel Energy Center

Pop/R&B Artist CARLEY Releases Debut EP '12:34'

Pop/ R&B artist CARLEY has arrived with her debut EP "12:34," out now. Set to infectious beats and fierce lyrics, her lush, soulful vocals carry the listener through an uplifting four-track journey. "I always knew I'd make it, /Found the other side," she sings in "Free." Radio-ready and begging to be sung in the car or the club, CARLEY's vibe is reminiscent of contemporaries Ariana Grande, Kehlani, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Based in Los Angeles and hailing from Katy, TX, CARLEY has always had both feet firmly planted in entertainment. She grew up singing in her local church choir, eventually pursuing a musical theater degree from Baylor University. She left college to move to Los Angeles and work on her artistry full-time, collaborating with producer Billy Wonka.

"We love to mix bubbly melodies with thunderous 808's and like to say it's a modern take on R&B / pop that pays homage to the greats while blazing my own sonic trail," she shares. After a string of successful singles, including "Grateful for You" which was placed on Spotify's R&B Fresh Finds, "12:34" is the perfect introduction to her newest chapter of fulfillment both personally and professionally.

Standout title track "12:34" is the first on the EP, and it immediately introduces her audience to the energetic positivity that seeps into the following three songs. With synths, pads and electric bass, Carley sings, "I'm on the right track, doin' big things./ Yeah my future is calling me." After strings of heartbreak and confusion in her career, this body of work was born as a surge of confidence. 1234, a number sequence Carley often sees on clocks or license plates, is coincidentally also an angel number, or a "God wink," as she calls it.

Carley explains, "1234 is confirmation you're on the right path. It's a symbol to let go of beliefs that no longer serve you. 1234 is a reminder of your potential, to believe in yourself and keep going." Her hope is that vulnerable lyricism, paired with smooth production will resonate with listeners in a way that feels good.

"'12:34' is a reminder that you're exactly where you're supposed to be," she shares. "That the best is yet to come."

Listen to the new EP here:





RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dua Lipas SERVICE95 Book Club Announces November’s Monthly Read Photo
Dua Lipa's SERVICE95 Book Club Announces November’s Monthly Read

A New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller, The Vanishing Half “brilliantly surfaces a multitude of questions about race, class, and gender, told through a family drama that spans three generations in 20th-century America,” Dua says.

2
Innovative Musician Silas Funk Unleashes Bold Sound With Backwards, Previewing Upcoming De Photo
Innovative Musician Silas Funk Unleashes Bold Sound With 'Backwards,' Previewing Upcoming Debut Album 'Sugarfixx'

Silas Funk, the visionary musical talent behind an upcoming wave in alternative rock, is set to make waves with his latest creation, 'Backwards.'

3
Iconic Guitarists Joe Satriani And Steve Vai Bring Spring Tour To The Palace Theater Photo
Iconic Guitarists Joe Satriani And Steve Vai Bring Spring Tour To The Palace Theater Waterbury April 7

Fresh on the heels of the exciting G3 Reunion of Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Eric Johnson, comes “The Satch-Vai Tour” launching on March 22 in Orlando, FL.

4
Se Nou Released By Tertulien Thomas And Prophete Photo
'Se Nou' Released By Tertulien Thomas And Prophete

'Se Nou' has been released by Tertulien Thomas and Prophete. With velvety saxophone riffs and spellbinding vocals, this track transports listeners to a musical paradise.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SWEENEY TODD
SHUCKED