Pop Singer A-Zal's Releases New Single 'Autopilot'

The anticipated new single, "Autopilot" has been released by A-Zal, the emerging versatile pop singer from New York. The single, which released on November 17, 2023, is an impactful composition which evokes deep sentiments about your first love.

"Autopilot" serves as an exquisite preview to A-Zal's highly anticipated album, "17 & 11 Nights," scheduled for release in 2024. Offering a sneak peek into the emotional expedition that awaits, the single has a surprisingly different music video after his initial releases "Movie Script" and "Lonely Town." Other upcoming tracks featured in the album are "Phonebook," "17 & 11 Nights," "I'm Looking Through You," "Closet," "Vegas," and "Ride."

A-Zal's profoundly reflective composition, "Autopilot," mirrors the depths of the artist's soul, exploring the themes of yearning, repentance and compassion. We recognize the song's ability to transport listeners seamlessly to that phase of everyone's life, where everything seems to be running similar to a plane in an autopilot mode.

A-Zal shares his perspective on the track, stating, " 'Autopilot' is a song about a part of life where everything runs on cruise control, just like the autopilot mode of an airplane. However, in spite of all the glory and charm that life has to offer, you still miss your 'true home.' By 'true home,' I don't mean a physical home, but the soul of a lover where you had once found the home for your soul."

We now know that A-Zal's music videos are a strong extension of the song, and this self-directed music video adds a visual spectacle to the narrative and is treated with abstract elements which generates curosity. In the video, A-Zal is seen wearing a golden cloth and black glasses. The visual symbolizes life's glory while hiding vulnerabilities and conveying the underlying theme of yearning for a wholehearted connection.

A-Zal's musical journey began with a banger from his debut single, "Movie Script," which released in August this year. The track peaked at #51 on the Mediabase TOP 40 Activator Charts, establishing A-Zal as a not-to-be-missed pop sensation.

The momentum continued with the release of his second single, "Lonely Town," in October. We acknowledge the song's music video, earning a prestigious nomination at the 2023 Montreal Independent Film Festival in the Best Music Video category, showcasing A-Zal's innovative approach to both music and visuals.

We invite readers to listen and watch A-Zal's extraordinary talent and join in celebrating the magic of his musical journey, where every note resonates with the heart and soul of the broadway world. You can listen to the song on Spotify and watch the music video on his official YouTube channel.

You can follow him on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.