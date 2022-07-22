Pop Artist Jay Guernon Teams Up With Award-Winning Producer Kenny Barto for 'Go Baby'

LA-based pop artist Jay Guernon breaks the mold by leading with love in his new upbeat single "Go Baby". Inspired by the good times he shares in relationships, "Go Baby" proves to challenge a common narrative in music that is hyper-focused on toxicity by instead, highlighting all of the things that he loves about his girl. Meant to embody a celebratory vibe, his new track proves to be the perfect mid-summer anthem. Paired with 2000's inspired synths and high hats, Guernon's smooth vocals channel influence from major pop artists like Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars and Kanye West. His undeniable bop is sure to set the tone for the rest of the summer, as he hopes to make his mark in the LA-area and beyond.

"Keepin me floatin, keeping my head over waters, love and devotion, holding me down cuz you wanna" ~ Go Baby

Jay Guernon has a heavy hand in the creative control over his music; in "Go Baby", he teams up with award-winning producer Kenny Barto. Kenny accredits his successful 18-year career to his devotion to crafting bold, musically rich and emotive music. An Atlanta-based Producer/ Songwriter / Multi-Instrumentalist, Kenny began his career as a partner in the acclaimed production team J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League (2004-2017). His work can be heard on hit records and top-selling albums by Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, Ludacris, Lil' Wayne, Young Jeezy, Nas, Estelle, MGK, Ghostface Killah, Marsha Ambrosius, Wale, Keyshia Cole and many more.

Jay Guernon's hope is to motivate listeners to pursue their dreams by taking the biggest step toward a brighter future - prioritizing their health. One thing many don't know about Jay is that he chooses to be sober. Without the influence of drugs or alcohol, Guernon is carving out his own lane in the industry, one anthem at a time. Originally from Arkansas, he was always a big fan of pop music. Now that he's dabbled in a few different genres, he and feedback from his fans have solidified that pop is the lane where he truly thrives. Always challenging himself to be better, Jay Guernon plans to use "Go Baby" as a springboard for many new infectious hits to come.

Watch the official music video on YouTube below!